KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville. The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield. During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points […]

LOUISVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO