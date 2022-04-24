ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dudley, MA

61-year-old Dudley motorcyclist fatally struck by car leaving a driveway

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The motorcyclist collided with a white 2010 Mercury sedan driven by a 17-year-old. The teenager suffered minor injuries.

A motorcyclist, 61, died Saturday after colliding with a car leaving a driveway in Dudley.

Police were called to the area of 194 Southbridge Road (Route 131) at 3:45 p.m. in response to a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was heading west on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he collided with a white 2010 Mercury sedan driven by a 17-year-old pulling out of their driveway, according to a statement from the Dudley Police on Facebook.

Neither the man nor the teenager’s names were released. They were both taken to an area hospital. The man suffered serious injuries while the teenager suffered minor ones. The man later died according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dudley Police Department and the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Woman killed in violent crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning on a New Hampshire highway. The crash happened on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover near the Piscataqua River before daybreak. State police said Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington was killed in a crash...
WCVB

Massachusetts plane landing at airport struck by bullet, pilot says

GARDNER, Mass. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Massachusetts officials are investigating a report that a small plane was struck by a gunshot while landing on Monday. State police said the plane, identified by the FAA as a single-engine Cessna 172, was approaching the Gardner Municipal Airport around midday...
GARDNER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dudley, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Dudley, MA
CBS Boston

Leominster Police Officer Struck By Car While Handling Accident Scene, Sustains Severe Injuries

LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A Leominster police officer was hit by a car Friday night while attending to an OUI accident. Officer Garrett Hardy, who has been an officer for five years with the Leominster Police Department, is now going to need surgery after the accident. He sustained a broken bone below his knee, a concussion, and a severe road rash. It happened a little after 9:00 p.m. on Lancaster Street at Elm Hill Avenue on Route 117. According to Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy, Hardy was standing outside his cruiser while helping guide a tow truck driver out of a parking lot. Kennedy added that Hardy is going to be out of work for an extended period of time. As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed yet against the driver. The woman who hit Hardy stayed on the scene. She was going home to Framingham when she hit Hardy.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe started for family of 5-year-old girl on life support ‘hanging on to life’ after she and her mother were critically injured in a Stafford Street crash in Worcester

A 5-year-old girl is still in a coma, hooked up to a life-support machine and fighting for her life more than a week after she and her mother were run down by an SUV in a Worcester crosswalk, according to a family member. Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother, Asha Nyarko-Asare,...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mercury#The Dudley Police On
Boston

Lynn teen arrested in shooting that injured 68-year-old woman

Jefferson Barrillas, 18, allegedly fled from police during the investigation. A Lynn teenager was arrested Tuesday in Malden in connection with a shooting in Chelsea last week that left a 68-year-old woman injured. Jefferson Barrillas, 18, was arrested after a search that left a detective with minor injuries, according to...
CHELSEA, MA
Boston

Authorities identify man killed in Lawrence shooting

Luis Mendez, 38, was shot early Monday morning. Authorities identified the man shot and killed early Monday morning in Lawrence as a 38-year-old resident of the city. Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Market Street around 1:49 a.m. where they found Luis Mendez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Connecticut

1 Person Burned in Shed Fire in Killingly

One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a shed fire in Killingly on Friday afternoon. Firefighters from Dayville Fire Department said they responded to Lake Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a shed fire with minor injuries. When crews arrived, they said they found...
KILLINGLY, CT
Boston

Man shot, killed in Lawrence

Authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random. Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Lawrence. Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Market Street around 1:49 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Officers at the scene found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy