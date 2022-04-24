ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kyle Lowry Won't Suit Up For Heat vs. Hawks on Sunday

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miami Heat will have to try and take a commanding 3-1 series lead without their starting point guard as Kyle Lowry will miss Game 4 vs. the Hawks on Sunday. Lowry left in the third quarter of Friday...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Kendrick Perkins Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s Take On Celtics’ NBA Status

Marcus Smart currently does not view the Boston Celtics as the best team in the NBA. Kendrick Perkins has a different opinion. The Celtics certainly were among the legitimate Finals contenders entering the 2022 playoffs, but few likely tabbed Boston as the team to beat in the postseason. Perkins now looks at the C’s as the top dog, as he believes Boston’s first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets told him everything he needs to know about Ime Udoka’s team.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Heat Star Jimmy Butler Dealing With Knee Injury, Out For Game 5 Vs. Hawks

The Miami Heat could wrap up their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks with a win on Tuesday, but they would have to do so without Jimmy Butler in the lineup. Butler has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s pivotal Game 5 and is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Tuesday that Butler was “sore” Monday but his pain worsened ahead of Tuesday’s game — though not enough for him to undergo any sort of testing.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Banged Up Donovan Mitchell Should Play in Game 6 vs. Mavericks

Despite dealing with bruising in his quads, there is optimism Donovan Mitchell will suit up for Utah’s crucial Game 6 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The good news is that the MRI on Mitchell’s left hamstring that forced him out of Utah’s embarrassing 102-77 loss in Dallas on Monday came back negative. On the not go good news side, it will be very unlikely the elite scorer is 100 percent even if he does take the court. Mitchell shot just 27 percent from the field for nine points after playing almost 32 minutes. It was by far the worst game of the series for the 25-year-old after putting up games of 32, 34, 32, and 23 in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
NESN

Hawks rule Bogdanovic Out and Capela in for Game 5 vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will surprisingly be without Bogdan Bogdanovic but will have center Clint Capela in the lineup for their must-win Game 5 tonight. Bogdanovic was not listed on the injury report for the past two days but has been battling knee and ankle injuries throughout the series. The former 27th overall pick is coming off his worst game of the series on Sunday when he shot 1-for-6 for just six points in Miami’s blowout win. He did, however, have games of 29 and 18 points before that, respectively. With Bogey on the shelf, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are sure to get more minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk ‘Thankful’ For ‘Cool’ Masterton Trophy Nomination

Jake DeBrusk really has made a name for himself this season. The Professional Hockey Writers Association selected the Bruins right wing as the team’s 2022 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The PHWA awards the Masterton Trophy to the “NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jimmy Butler Surprisingly Ruled Out vs. Hawks Tonight

Well, this one will hurt some parlays, single-game tickets, and fantasy squads alike. Seemingly out of nowhere, Jimmy Butler will not suit up against the Atlanta Hawks for tonight’s potentially series-clinching Game 5. The undisputed heart of the Heat was not listed on any injury report before this bomb...
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Kyrie Irving Tweets Message To Celtics After Boston Sweeps Nets

While Kyrie Irving probably isn’t crazy about Celtics fans, the same can’t be said about his feelings toward Boston players. Irving shared on-court embraces with Celtics franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after Boston completed a first-round sweep of Brooklyn on Monday. One day after the Nets’ season-ending loss at Barclays Center, the star point guard took to Twitter and showed more love to his former teammates.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Kyle Lowry
NESN

Bulls' Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso Out For Game 5 vs Bucks

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls officially announced that Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso would not be playing in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks. This news isn’t surprising, as Caruso was placed under concussion protocol on Monday, and LaVine was placed under health and safety protocols on Tuesday. During...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Kyrie Irving Practically (& Comically) Put Himself On Nets’ Executive Board

Kyrie Irving expressed his intentions are to remain with the Nets on Monday night after Brooklyn’s season-ending loss to the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. “I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” Irving, who has a player option for the 2022-23 season, said after Boston’s 116-112 defeat. “And, you know, just looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine Under Health and Safety Protocols

NBC Chicago’s K.C. Johnson reports that Chicago Bulls PR has said that Zach LaVine has been placed under health and safety protocols. The Bulls organization had some COVID-19 concerns to start the series, but the players avoided the virus for the most part. However, with LaVine being placed under protocols, that’s not the case anymore.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Nba#Basketball#The Miami Heat#Goto#Dfs#The Fanduel Sportsbook
NESN

Celtics Considered ‘Dark Horse’ To Sign This NBA Player In Offseason

Even with the Boston Celtics currently in the middle of a playoff run, the offseason looms in the near future. And the more the Celtics win in this postseason and with a roster anchored by two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the more attractive of a destination they will be for free agents who want to play for a NBA title contender.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Doc Rivers Claps Back At Reporters In Rant About Blowing 3-1 Leads

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, while an NBA champion during his time with the Boston Celtics, still has been a part of some troubling playoff collapses. And Rivers was none too thrilled when that got brought up Wednesday while speaking to reporters before Philadelphia’s Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers, who won each of the first three games, now hold a 3-2 series lead in a best-of-seven.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Stephen Curry Was Big Fan Of This Quote From Celtics’ Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum seemingly has been lauded for his offensive prowess and playmaking ability since his first season with the Celtics. But over the course of his latest NBA campaign, Tatum has garnered more recognition and respect for his efforts on the other end of the floor. The 24-year-old’s defense has...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Celtics’ Defense Quiets Nets Stars In First Round

The Boston Celtics are going to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Jayson Tatum continued his ascension to superstardom as the Celtics’ defense locked down Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Tatum’s 118 points are the most points by a Celtics player in a four-game sweep, breaking his previous record from the 2020 sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Model Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out their first-round series tonight with the Chicago Bulls at home, as they boast a 3-1 series edge heading into Game 5. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks posted a decisive 119-95 victory in Game 4, to put the Bulls on the brink of elimination. Antetokounmpo posted a game-high 32 points to go along with 17 rebounds, while Zach Lavine led the Bulls with 24.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NESN

How Jeff Van Gundy Views Celtics After First-Round Sweep Of Nets

Jeff Van Gundy believes the Celtics’ NBA playoff run can stretch all the way into June. Boston was greatly tested right out of the gate in the postseason, as its first-round opponent featured two of the league’s most dominant offensive players. The Celtics’ relentless team defense made both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look like shells of themself, and Ime Udoka’s team ultimately only needed four games to advance to the conference semifinals.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston’s Defense Helps Preserve Win Over Panthers

The Boston Bruins faced a tough challenge against the top team in the NHL, but they passed in front of the TD Garden faithful with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night. The Florida Panthers came into Tuesday’s matchup with the best offense in the NHL, averaging 4.14 goals per game. That top offense got going with a Gustav Forsling goal at the 8:00 mark in the first period.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
38K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy