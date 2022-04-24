Kyle Lowry Won't Suit Up For Heat vs. Hawks on Sunday

Despite dealing with bruising in his quads, there is optimism Donovan Mitchell will suit up for Utah’s crucial Game 6 matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The good news is that the MRI on Mitchell’s left hamstring that forced him out of Utah’s embarrassing 102-77 loss in Dallas on Monday came back negative. On the not go good news side, it will be very unlikely the elite scorer is 100 percent even if he does take the court. Mitchell shot just 27 percent from the field for nine points after playing almost 32 minutes. It was by far the worst game of the series for the 25-year-old after putting up games of 32, 34, 32, and 23 in Game 4.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO