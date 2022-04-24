ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnKbm_0fIvmlc600

Click here to read the full article.

Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise.

“[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy . “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.”

He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You never really see that in life, in general. You never see the bad moments becoming the good. It wouldn’t be. It wouldn’t be what it was, I think if you did recognize it for what it is in the moment. So I’m thankful.”

Series executive producer Matt Olmstead said at the time the decision to dismiss Barnett wasn’t made lightly.

“The hardest part of this job is when you feel it’s the right time to make cast changes. It was solely based on bringing in new people for new stories. Otherwise, it turns into a clown car,” Olmstead told TV Guide in 2015. “You have affection and admiration for [your cast], so you keep everybody, but it’s at the detriment of being objective and making some tough calls in terms of storytelling. So, we wanted to shake things up and bring in a new character and we started discussing the idea … and here we are. It was an extremely tough decision to make, but we feel good about it,” he added.

Everything worked out for Barnett who went on to land starring roles in Netflix’s Russian Doll , You , and the mini-series Tales of the City . He was also a series regular in the final season of Arrow for the CW.

Barnett says he keeps in touch with many of his Chicago Fire castmates like David Eigenberg , Joe Minoso, and Monica Raymund who left the series at the end of Season 6.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 8

Related
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Derek Haas Tips Hat To Charlie Barnett: “He Was Such A Huge Part Of Our Inception”

Click here to read the full article. Chicago Fire boss Derek Haas is tipping his hat to former series star Charlie Barnett, who recently opened up about his heartbreaking departure in Season 3. “I read that article. That was really nice, everything he said about the show,” Haas told Deadline on Monday. “Of course we miss him. He was always such a huge part of our inception. He couldn’t be a nicer guy. We’ve been cheering on his success ever since.” Added fellow executive producer Andrea Newman: “He was really fun because he was the audience’s eyes in the beginning. We walked...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Revealed A Surprising Secret About Brett's Replacement, So How Long Is She Staying?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 18 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called "What's Inside You." Chicago Fire delivered a very big episode for Chief Boden, as promised by star Eamonn Walker, but "What's Inside You" also dropped a reveal about none other than Emma Jacobs, a.k.a. Brett's paramedic replacement. It was inevitable that the show would find a "juicy" story for the new paramedic while Brett was away on her prolonged visit to Casey, but who could have guessed that one of the very first things she revealed about herself was a lie? And is she going to stick around?
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Eigenberg
Person
Monica Raymund
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Nbc#Sag Awards#Academy Awards#Digital Spy#Tv Guide
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars & EPs on the Stellaride Wedding, a Boden-Centric Episode, and More

After a short break, Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on April 6, and there is plenty coming up to get fans excited. It seems like Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may finally be on track for a wedding sooner rather than later after they reconciled following her absence and he gave her that ring. Plus, there’s an episode that’s entirely focused on Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) which sounds like you won’t want to miss, as well as more ahead for paramedic Violet Mikami’s (Hanako Greensmith) romance.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Spoilers & Update: Here's Why Jose Torres Looks Familiar

Fans are excited to see more of Hank Voight and Anna Avalos in Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 18. Jose Torres, a new recruit, is featured in the episode New Guard. Torres is played by Dennis Garcia, and it appears that the new Chicago P.D. It's possible that a member of the cast will have issues with the Intelligence Unit. Here's everything you need to know about the character, including previous appearances by fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Deadline

72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy