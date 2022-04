Grant DeCosta and Stephanie Armpriester (Image via Brandywine Conservancy) CHADDS FORD, PA — The Brandywine Conservancy recently announced new leadership changes with the promotions of Stephanie Armpriester and Grant DeCosta, both previously Acting Co-Directors of the organization. Armpriester will now serve as the Conservancy’s Director of Conservation and Stewardship, and DeCosta will act as the Director of Community Services. In these expanded roles, Armpriester will lead the Conservancy’s work in easement stewardship and land conservation, while DeCosta will direct efforts in municipal assistance and land restoration with a focus on climate resiliency. Both will report directly to the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art’s Executive Director & CEO.

CHADDS FORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO