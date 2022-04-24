ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 with hamstring injury

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Dave McMenamin: Kyle Lowry (left hamstring) is out for Game 4, according to the Heat.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Practicing prudence with Lowry, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…9:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Suns, Bucks, Heat all lost games when Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Kyle Lowry, respectively, were injured.

All three teams responded with wins in the next game. – 9:42 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Heat go up 3-1 on the Hawks with a dominant 110-86 win in Sunday’s Game 4. Miami shot just 43% as a team, but held Atlanta to 40% and had just six turnovers to the Hawks’ 15. Jimmy Butler 36p on 12-of-21 shooting 10r 4a 4s; Gabe Vincent 11p 4a starting in place of Kyle Lowry – 9:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Victor Oladipo allowed Heat to eliminate the Tyler Herro-Duncan Robinson tandem minutes

Took a Kyle Lowry injury and a rough Robinson second quarter stint to get there, but Spo got there – 9:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 80, Hawks 61. Masterful defensive performance from the Heat with Kyle Lowry out. Hawks shooting just 35.7 percent from the field. – 9:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Offense remains work for the Heat. You can see the lack of fluidity without Lowry. – 8:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Despite missing Kyle Lowry, the Heat finished the first half with zero turnovers. – 8:24 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Heat are up 55-41 at the half, with a chance to go up 3-1 on the Hawks if this holds. They outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the 2nd Q, sparked by Jimmy Butler scoring 13 of his 19 and adding two steals. Miami has yet to turn the ball over — impressive considering Kyle Lowry is out – 8:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Said this on the pregame show, but no Lowry felt like it was trending to staggering Butler and Bam

Seeing now – 8:14 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

At least early, it appears the loss of Lowry has led the Heat to abandon their switching defense. – 7:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

As I said before the game, Miami would flow into more post splits without Lowry

And the first possession… – 7:19 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

If Jimmy Butler takes on more a playmaking role with Lowry out, this would be a good time for Aggressive Bam to show up. – 6:41 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

So Lowry out for the Heat. Capela back for the Hawks. Atlanta, coming off a win and at home, is in the best pregame position of the series. – 6:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As expected, Gabe Vincent starting in place of the injured Kyle Lowry. – 6:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent starts in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry, opening alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 6:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday in Atlanta due to hamstring strain; Clint Capela back for Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:07 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 with hamstring strain: ‘You have to be smart about it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Meanwhile, the Hawks are getting Clint Capela back tonight – 6:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 vs. Hawks with hamstring strain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…5:38 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Heat have ruled Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain) out for tonight’s game vs. the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/7Bdq8Igp3L5:37 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of tonight’s game versus Atlanta. – 5:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry, “The training staff determined he wasn’t going to be able to play tonight.” – 5:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks due to hamstring strain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:32 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat guard Kyle Lowry is OUT for Game 4 tonight with his hamstring injury. – 5:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Kyle Lowry (left hamstring) is out for Game 4, according to the Heat. – 5:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry is out tonight – 5:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out. – 5:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is out tonight. – 5:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

McMillan on Heat potentially playing without Lowry: “There are few ways they can go with him out of the lineup. … They’ve played without him before.” Said Butler, Herro and Vincent can handle point guard duties if Lowry can’t play. – 5:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

This is an interesting time pregame. If Kyle Lowry were to try to test out his hamstring, this likely would be the beginning of that timeframe. pic.twitter.com/1tVILoiXKW4:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat are going to need this tonight from Bam

Seal, bump, up

This is a game where the team should be telling him to aim for 15-17 shot attempts if no Lowry pic.twitter.com/lQMo0XFjiw11:21 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Think one of the primary offensive adjustments if no Lowry is to increase guard screening heavily for Jimmy

Getting the smaller guards on him is crucial, and if they continue to hedge and recover, it’s an advantage still on the roll

A lot relies on Gabe/Max hitting early tho – 11:07 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry did not practice yesterday and he’s listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 4 in Atlanta. What Lowry had to say yesterday about his hamstring injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…10:44 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Heat’s Lowry officially questionable for Game 4 with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/hea…10:13 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

It’s game-day

Who’s going to pick up the slack for Kyle Lowry tonight if he’s ruled out?

Lowry knows… pic.twitter.com/ghcVrDizYa8:47 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Victor Oladipo still hoping for playoff moment with Heat: ‘Good things come to those who wait’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Could Oladipo’s time be coming with Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring injury? – 7:30 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry was held out of practice today and his Game 4 status is in question because of a left hamstring injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “I’m pissed. I wish I was out there.” – 7:44 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Kyle Lowry says he will be “hourly by hourly” in leading up to a decision for Sunday’s Game 4. The Heat officially list him as questionable with a left hamstring strain as of Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. ET injury report es.pn/3OwrsTA6:06 PM

Dave McMenamin: Clint Capela will return from his hyperextended knee injury and start Game 4 tonight, the Hawks announce. Also, Gabe Vincent will start in Kyle Lowry’s place -via Twitter @mcten / April 24, 2022

Tim Reynolds: Spo on Kyle: “You have to be smart about it. … We have everybody else available and that’s what we’re focused on right now.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 24, 2022

Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra would not say if Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry, “We’ll find out, but he’s going to play a lot.” And, no, I did not ask about Oladipo (sorry, but you look Spoelstra directly into those eyes in a dark pregame interview room). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 24, 2022

