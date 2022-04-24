ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP: Driver killed after hitting tree near Petaluma

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
A man was killed Sunday morning after he drove into a tree on the outskirts of Petaluma and was ejected from his car, authorities said.

The crash happened on Old Redwood Highway east of Ely Road and was reported to authorities just before 7:30 a.m., according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

Responding officers found a man outside of the Nissan Sentra that crashed and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Investigators believe the man was speeding on Old Redwood Highway when he lost control of the Nissan, drifted off the road and hit the tree. The car caught fire after the crash, according to the CHP.

Authorities said they were withholding the man’s name until relatives were notified.

CHP officials are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

