ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FDNY: Firefighter dies while fighting blaze in Canarsie, Brooklyn

By Andrea Grymes
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- A firefighter died while battling a house...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

NYPD: Another person found dead in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire

Another person was killed after a fire in Canarsie Sunday. The news comes in addition to a firefighter who died while trying to put the fire out. Timothy Klein, 31, was a member at Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie. He was a six-year veteran. He was killed Sunday afternoon while fighting a three-alarm house fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canarsie#Firefighters#Cbs#Cbs2
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy