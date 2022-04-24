FDNY: Firefighter dies while fighting blaze in Canarsie, Brooklyn

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO