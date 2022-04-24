FDNY: Firefighter dies while fighting blaze in Canarsie, Brooklyn

Another person was killed after a fire in Canarsie Sunday. The news comes in addition to a firefighter who died while trying to put the fire out. Timothy Klein, 31, was a member at Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie. He was a six-year veteran. He was killed Sunday afternoon while fighting a three-alarm house fire.
The FDNY is investigating an overnight fire at a high rise on Sedgwick Avenue in Bronx. News 12 was told the fire started on the 14th floor. The FDNY says it took 78 firefighters to get the flames under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
A woman has suffered horrifying facial injuries after being attacked by a dog she was told was friendly. The shocking scene unfolded on Friday April 1 when Sam Lodge, 53, stopped after spotting a whippet-like dog. After asking its owner if it was friendly and being reassured it was, Sam...
The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
It’s been three days since a gunman shot and injured nearly a dozen people inside the 36th Street subway station. Now, one of the shooting victims says the event has forever changed his life. Ten people were shot and 29 others were injured in Tuesday’s attack. Houari Benkada is...
A New York judge has ordered the alleged killer of a high school cheerleader to remain in jail. The 15-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld by police in Mount Vernon, N.Y., due to her age, faces charges of manslaughter in the first degree and attempted assault in the first degree, according to a news release.
A New York mother of two was found dead in a duffel bag a half-mile from the family's home in a gated community in Forest Hills, Queens, according to authorities. The woman, identified as Orsolya Gaal, was 51 years old. Her body was discovered just after 8 a.m. Saturday, April...
This is the moment workers on a barge rescued a mother and baby from their car when it veered into a lake in China. Dramatic footage shows the two men use a digger to hold up the car before smashing through its sunroof and helping the woman and child to safety.
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - The parents of a murder victim spoke out after their son was killed with a shovel to the head Friday. Bandaged and bruised, a picture showed 25-year-old Etienne Murray suffering from a traumatic brain injury, fighting for his life from a hospital bed before taking his final breath on Friday.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating after 59-year-old Nathale Burris was found dead inside a storage unit owned by Cube Smart in the northwest valley, and questions are being raised about the amount of people who happen to be living in storage facilities. A Cube Smart representative told 8 News Now that the gates […]
"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
MAALAEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man and woman are dead Sunday after a truck collided into their parked car on a Maui road. Maui Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were asleep in a 2003 Nissan Sentra parked on the shoulder of North Kihei Road. On Monday,...
THIS is the terrifying moment a young boy was left with an open harness on a 'Free Fall' fairground ride as his mum watched in horror. The ride was seconds away from launching riders up into the air when horrified witnesses alerted operators to the terrifying situation. Little Tristan Curtis’...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man told police he was wounded in a shooting on I-295 north early Saturday morning after someone in a car behind him flashed headlights at him, then pulled beside him and opened fire. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not...
