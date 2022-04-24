ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Alwyn’s Response To A Reporter’s Question About His Relationship With Taylor Swift Is Iconic

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

For the past five years, fans and Swifties everywhere have swooned over the sweet, loving, musically collaborative and longtime relationship between Taylor Swift, 32 and Joe Alwyn, 31. As rumors continue to swirl that the couple may be secretly engaged, Alwyn sat down for an interview with WSJ Magazine last week and declined to confirm or deny whether he and his girlfriend are going to tie the knot in the near future.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he said to the publication’s reporter. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he cleverly added as he mainly discussed his upcoming role in Hulu’s Conversations with Friends out May 15.

These rumors, as Alwyn pointed out, are nothing new. In early 2020, Swift was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in her Netflix documentary film, Miss Americana, which instantly began trending online. Some fans believed that she and Alwyn secretly got married last year after she donned a wedding dress in the music video for her hit, “Willow.” The duo, who have been dating since late 2016, have been known to be very private about their relationship in interviews and on social media.

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” Alwyn also said to WSJ. “So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?” The actor, who previously starred in films like Harriet and Mary Queen of Scots currently has 852K Instagram followers and no photos with Swift on his profile. The Grammy-winning superstar has 208 million followers and is also notoriously private with her photos, not showing Alwyn on her page either.

The couple co-wrote several tracks on Swift’s 2020 record, folklore, including songs like “exile” and “betty,” showing off his musical talents as well. While both Alwyn and Swift have maintained that they are in a “loving,” “happy” and “monogamous” relationship that allows for creative expression, it doesn’t seem that the beloved pair will share any other news at the moment, although Swifties everywhere are hoping to one day see a gorgeous wedding and of course, imagine the song they might dance to together (maybe only in our “Wildest Dreams” for now).

Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn
