KU guard Christian Braun declares for the NBA draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior guard Christian Braun announced he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun started 39 games for the Jayhawks this past season and averaged 14 points per game.

Braun became the 65th player in Kansas history, 20th under Bill Self, to score 1,000 points for his career. He currently ranks 63rd with 1,018 points.

Braun will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process and return to college if withdrawn by June 1.

The 2022 NBA draft will be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

