ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU guard Christian Braun declares for the NBA draft

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8pE2_0fIviyz900

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior guard Christian Braun announced he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Braun started 39 games for the Jayhawks this past season and averaged 14 points per game.

KU’s Ochai Agbaji headed for NBA Draft

Braun became the 65th player in Kansas history, 20th under Bill Self, to score 1,000 points for his career. He currently ranks 63rd with 1,018 points.

Braun will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process and return to college if withdrawn by June 1.

KU’s Jalen Wilson enters name into NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft will be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

KU Barnstorming tour starts at Wichita East High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas men’s national champion basketball team started their barnstorming tour in Wichita on Saturday at East High School. It was their first of many stops across the state to celebrate their achievements. KSN talked to some Jayhawk fans in line to meet the players and get autographs. “I’m […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
KSN News

KU Jayhawks celebrate championship with Gov. Laura Kelly at statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas (KU) Men’s Basketball Team celebrated their national championship with the Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. The governor took to the podium surrounded by the Jayhawks and proclaimed April 25, 2022, as KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day, a holiday in the state of Kansas. She read a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why the Jayhawk basketball champions are making a special Topeka visit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Team, now winners of the NCAA National Championship, will be visiting Topeka soon as part of their Barnstorming tour. KSNT 27 News spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes. The representative said that the national champions will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSNT News

Kansas honors Jayhawk’s win with ‘National Championship Victory Day’

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation Monday, declaring April 25, 2022 as KU Men’s Basketball National Championship Victory Day. The governor was joined by members of the team and KU basketball coach Bill Self during a proclamation signing at the Kansas statehouse. “It had to be hours of practice, sweat and sacrifice, […]
TOPEKA, KS
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Eligibility#Barclays Center#Jayhawks#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Sooners Run-Rule Jayhawks, Sweep Series

The Oklahoma baseball team put an emphatic exclamation on its series sweep of Kansas with a 24-4 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. The Sooners (25-13, 7-5 Big 12) exploded for nine runs in the second inning – all with two outs – and led 19-4 after four innings. OU registered 14 hits and drew 11 walks in the game. For the weekend, Oklahoma totaled 46 runs on 46 hits and 26 walks, outscoring the Jayhawks (16-23, 2-10 Big 12) 46 to 12.
NORMAN, OK
KAKE TV

Wichita State and local NIL group get big win

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- The Wichita State Shockers got a NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) win on Tuesday. Craig Porter Jr. announced on social media he is headed back to WSU after entering the transfer portal last week. "Time to make it happen," tweeted Porter Jr. "A Huge thank you...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

KU men’s hoops adds Topeka to barnstorming tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recently crowned national champs will stop in Topeka Friday, April 29 as part of their barnstorming tour. KU’s celebration tour launched Saturday in Wichita. “What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” KU senior Mitch Lightfoot said. “Thank you for the...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
KSNT News

KU football launching four-part content series

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU fans will have a unique, all-access look at Lance Leipold’s football program in late April. Kansas Athletics and LEARFIELD are launching “The Blueprint,” an original, four-part content series inside the 2022 Jayhawk football program. Fans can watch the trailer now at KUathletics.com. All four episodes will be released on Thursday, April 28, on KUathletics.com.  […]
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy