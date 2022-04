LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — The trial for a former Kansas police officer charged with shooting a man to death in 2017 has ended in a mistrial. The mistrial was declared Wednesday after a jury in Leavenworth could reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of Matthew Harrington. Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr. in July 2017 while he was sitting inside a vehicle in Leavenworth.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO