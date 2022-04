JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy was among two killed after an early morning crash on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said that just before 5 a.m. a truck was stopped in the emergency lane of I-95 just south of the Pecan Park Road exit. Two passengers of the stopped truck were standing beside the vehicle on the shoulder, FHP said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO