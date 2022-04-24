Report: Didi Gregorius' Return to Philadelphia Phillies Uncertain

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius felt better when he took batting practice on Sunday, but his return is still uncertain.

Philadelphia Phillies' shortstop Didi Gregorius hasn't appeared in a game since Wednesday when he was hit on the hand by Colorado Rockies' pitcher Germán Márquez.

Although he's avoided the injured list, his return to the big league club is still uncertain. And following a season plagued with injury, it's extremely unfortunate for Gregorius and the Phillies to once again lose him.

However, after taking batting practice on Sunday night, Gregorius said he was "feeling better," per The Athletic 's Matt Gelb.

Luckily for Philadelphia, utility man Johan Camargo has done a superb job in Gregorius' place. The off-season pickup has slashed .341/.372/.463 with a home run and six RBI in 13 games this season, while also supplying solid defense.

Although Gregorius had a successful spring training, he still didn't look quite himself before getting injured, and his offensive stats reflect that. In 38 plate appearances, the 32-year-old has batted .286 with a .714 OPS with no home runs and just 10 hits on three RBI.

Hopefully, Didi is able to return to the Phillies quickly and post better numbers in order elevating the Phillies' lineup to one of the best in baseball.

