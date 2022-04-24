ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, ND

Hillsboro braces for potential for major flooding

By Chris Larson
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hillsboro, ND) -- What was once looking like a dire situation for the county seat of Traill County in eastern North Dakota might have been spared during this latest round of severe flooding. Hillsboro Mayor Terry Sando says some improvement is being seen from Saturday to Sunday on the...

www.wdayradionow.com

Related
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

Heavy rains flooding roads and basements

East Grand Forks Mayor Gander has declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Greenway system is now closed because of the rising river levels. The Point Bridge will be closed to traffic starting this afternoon (Sunday). The on and off ramps and underpass area under Highway 2 are closed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Government Technology

Storms Spur Statewide Emergency in North Dakota

(TNS) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for flooding in eastern North Dakota and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter storm last weekend that has left thousands without electricity in the western part of the state. Additionally, Burgum has declared a disaster for areas impacted by record snowfall during the historic blizzard of April 12-14, based on local costs incurred for snow removal.
ENVIRONMENT
SuperTalk 1270

Flood Fight 2022, North Dakota’s Dire Need For Sandbag Volunteers

Historic is the worst word in weather vocabulary. Whether it's historic rainfall, snowfall, cold, or heat, any natural event that qualifies as historic often has disastrous effects on people and property. Many communities along the North Dakota/Minnesota border are now facing historic river levels and are mobilizing efforts to keep that rising water within the riverbank.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Government
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
ROTHSAY, MN
KFYR-TV

No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson. According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

NDDOT advising No Travel in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is issuing a No Travel Advisory for counties in and around Dickinson and Williston. The NDDOT is urging drivers to use caution and drive safely. For the most accurate road condition information check out the NDDOT website at travel.dot.nd.gov. KX will provide updates as we […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

I-94 closed from Bismarck to Glendive

Bismarck, ND(KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to the Montana border. Montana officials have closed the interstate from the North Dakota border to Glendive. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions caused by blowing snow […]
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
CROOKSTON, MN
US News and World Report

Blizzard Could Leave North Dakotans Without Power for Days

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A combination of ugly weather has left at least 19,000 people in western North Dakota facing days without power and thousands of residents along the Red River that separates that state from Minnesota dealing with flash flooding. A blizzard over the weekend that included a...
BISMARCK, ND
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Hwy 81 and 17 closed due to flooding

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed US Highway 81 at mile point 181 in Minto and ND Highway 17 at mile point 125 between Grafton and west Junction of ND 18 due to localized flooding. Motorists should avoid travel in the area and use alternate routes.  
GRAFTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Western North Dakota ranchers battle second blizzard in as many weeks

WESTERN N.D. – Two blizzards in two weeks is a lot for anyone, but for ranchers in western North Dakota, it’s been especially exhausting. They’re working around the clock to protect their cattle, especially newborn calves. Hettinger rancher Jacki Christman is documenting the aftermath of the latest...
ENVIRONMENT
Thief River Falls Times

Red Lake Watershed to close Schirrick Dam

The Red Lake Watershed District (District) will close the Schirrick Dam gates on the Black River at 1:00 p.m. on April 24, 2022. This is being done as a measure to reduce flood flows and stages downstream on the Red Lake River and the Red River of the North. Owners of property within the reservoir are advised that water levels will be increasing and personal property within the reservoir may be inundated.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN

