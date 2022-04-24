ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets regrouping after falling 0-2 in playoff series

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6rOn_0fIvheXe00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two games into the playoffs, the Komets find themselves in a position that few thought would be possible: trailing 0-2.

So far, the Wheeling Nailers have been the more dominant team, especially on defense. The Komets were shut out in game one on Friday, then limited to two goals in a 4-2 loss on Saturday .

With a few days between games two and three, the Komets will take some time to refocus and collect themselves. Despite trailing by two games, the veterans on this year’s team know there’s a long way to go until a winner is decided in this series.

“We’ve got some good guys in the room, me and the vets that weren’t on the team last year,” said Komets forward Zach Pochiro. “It’s all got to come within.”

The series moves to Wheeling for games three, four and five (if needed). Game three is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Luers baseball, Homestead softball win on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers baseball topped East Noble 10-1 at the ASH Centre while Homestead softball edged Bishop Dwenger 7-5 to headline area prep action on the diamond Monday night. Nate Heflin of Luers led the Knights going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI while Paul Birkmeier and Qwenton Roach each added two hits. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

East Noble’s Denton to hoop at Hanover

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble High School’s Spencer Denton will continue his basketball career at Hanover College, as the senior signed with the Panthers on Monday afternoon. Denton averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game as a senior. A six-foot-three wing, Denton missed all his sophomore & junior seasons with separate […]
KENDALLVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

DePauw tops RHIT, 12-8

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – DePauw beats Rose-Hulman 12-8 Tuesday night in college baseball. The Fightin’ Engineers trailed 9-0 in the sixth inning, but scored four runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to close within 9-8. RHIT drops to 19-10 on the season and will be back in action Wednesday at Greenville.
DEPAUW, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Khristian Lander transfers to WKU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Former Reitz star and Indiana guard Khristian Lander is transferring to WKU. Lander made the announcement via social media on Wednesday. The former 5-star recruit played in only 13 games last season at IU, averaging 3 points a game.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Central Noble’s Schroeder signs with Trine basketball

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After helping lead Central Noble to the 2A state title game, Ryan Schroeder is taking his skills to Trine University as the senior inked with the Thunder on Monday afternoon. Schroeder averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a team-high 4.3 assists per game for a Central Noble squad that finished 28-3 […]
ALBION, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps blanked by Dragons in series opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -The TinCaps’ three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in a 4-0 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate). On a day when Fort Wayne learned that San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab appearance here Thursday, it was Dayton’s pitching that […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheeling Nailers#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Padres star Snell to pitch at Parkview Field on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2018 A.L. Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will pitch Thursday night at Parkview Field as the lefty makes a rehab appearance for the Fort Wayne TinCaps against the Dayton Dragons. Snell dealt with adductor tightness (hip injury) earlier this month while pitching for the Padres, as he was scratched […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
WANE 15

Four Columbia City seniors sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Four Columbia City High School standouts are taking their skills to the next level as Isaiah Litherland signed with the Huntington University track program while Seth Mills, Jack Mills, and Hailey Whiteleather all signed to run track and cross country at Purdue Fort Wayne.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Komets offense wakes up in game three win over Nailers

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets tallied three goals in the first period alone – more offense than they’d mustered in the first two games of their series combined – as Fort Wayne bested Wheeling 4-1 in game three of their first round playoff series. The Komets outshot the Nailers 50-23 on the way to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Hodgman retires from professional hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He scored one of the most memorable goals in Komets history as a teenager, but after 15 years of professional hockey Justin Hodgman is calling it a career, as the 33-year old announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday. Hodgman scored the triple-overtime winner in game seven of the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

South Side’s Lattimore inks with Flyght Academy Prep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School standout Jaylen Lattimore is heading to Flyght Academy Prep to continue his football career as the senior signed on Wednesday. A six-foot-three, 225-pound linebacker, Lattimore was an All-SAC honorable mention selection this past fall.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Colts Cheer Final Showcase

Hundreds of people tried out for the Colts 2022 cheer squad, and now we’re down to the finalists. On Saturday, May 7th you can attend the final audition showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Summit City slugger Mears named MWL Player of Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –  Fort Wayne TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears has been awarded the High-A Midwest League’s Player of the Week for April 18-24, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.   The 21-year-old outfielder hit a league-high five home runs and had a league-best 10 RBIs in six road games last week against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A’s affiliate). He posted […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy