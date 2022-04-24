Komets regrouping after falling 0-2 in playoff series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two games into the playoffs, the Komets find themselves in a position that few thought would be possible: trailing 0-2.

So far, the Wheeling Nailers have been the more dominant team, especially on defense. The Komets were shut out in game one on Friday, then limited to two goals in a 4-2 loss on Saturday .

With a few days between games two and three, the Komets will take some time to refocus and collect themselves. Despite trailing by two games, the veterans on this year’s team know there’s a long way to go until a winner is decided in this series.

“We’ve got some good guys in the room, me and the vets that weren’t on the team last year,” said Komets forward Zach Pochiro. “It’s all got to come within.”

The series moves to Wheeling for games three, four and five (if needed). Game three is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.

