With everything on the line, the 1-3 Denver Nuggets have one last chance at advancing as they face the Golden State Warriors in Game 5. Although the Phoenix Suns were the most dominant NBA team all season with a franchise-best record of 64-18, they quickly went 2-2 against New Orleans without Devin Booker. Booker is still out until at least Game 6, but the Suns found a way to defeat the Pelicans in Game 5. With Golden State, the hurdles are not as big to jump: the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference leads their series against the Denver Nuggets 3-1.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO