Richmond man facing charges after fatal US-27 crash in Indiana

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Stock photo of police lights. (Vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LIBERTY, Ind. — A Richmond man is facing charges after a crash that killed one and injured two on U.S. Route 27 Saturday just north of Liberty, Indiana.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police were called to the crash around 10:15 p.m.

When first responders got to the scene of the crash they saw a Subaru with heavy front end damage and a Lexus off the roadway, down in a wooded area on its top, according to a release.

Medics made their way down to the Lexus and found Anthony Talbert, 61, and his Wife Donna Talbert, 66, both of Richmond.

Anthony was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond by ambulance while Donna was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

A back seat passenger in the Lexus, David Marshall Jr., 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, Brock Robinson, 22, of Richmond, was found near the crash scene uninjured.

When questioned by troopers about the crash, troopers recognized that Robinson showed signs of impairment and an odor of alcohol.

He was taken to Reid Hospital to submit a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol concentration.

An investigation found that Robinson was traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the back of the Lexus, according to a release.

The Lexus traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before going airborne into the wooded area, colliding with a tree and coming to rest on its top.

Robinson was arrested and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, leaving the scene of a fatality crash and reckless driving causing death.

He is currently being held in the Union County Jail.

Comments / 2

