ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

What to watch for in Dr. Oz’s first televised Senate debate

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkqTp_0fIvgdCC00

HARRISBURG, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Celebrity physician turned politician Dr. Mehmet Oz is set to debate his GOP rivals for the first time Monday night in the race to replace retiring Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

In a race for a seat that could help determine the balance of power in the Senate, Oz and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick are at the top of the GOP primary polls. The Monday evening debate will be an opportunity for voters to see how the pair differs, if at all, on key issues.

The debate will air at 8pm ET and be televised in all 67 counties in the Keystone State . It’ll be available nationally via livestream.

How to watch the Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

In an early April poll , McCormick had the support of 18% of likely GOP voters while Oz was right behind him at 17%. Political commentator Kathy Barnette finished third with 10% in the WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll followed by businessman Jeff Bartos at 9% and former U.S. Ambassador Carla Sands at 8%. The group of five will take the stage in the debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. and media partner WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh.

Here are four things we’ll be watching for under the studio lights in Harrisburg on Monday:

How will Oz defend his TV show statements?

Since former U.S. President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Oz , McCormick’s campaign and supporters have used clips and past comments from Oz’s TV show to paint him as left-leaning.

The last time McCormick and Oz shared the same stage, McCormick claimed comments on the “Dr. Oz Show” and other writings showed Oz called for more fracking regulation. Oz denied the claim during a forum hosted by the Manufacturer & Business Association, calling it “a lie.”

Other comments from Oz’s past have been put in the spotlight including statements on abortion , gun laws , and Black Lives Matter .

It’s likely Oz will use any questions about whether he’s conservative enough to be the nominee to remind voters he earned Trump’s endorsement over the other candidates in the race.

Interestingly enough, an ad currently on airwaves and featured on the McCormick campaign website shows bikers behind McCormick prominently displaying pro-Trump flags.

Can the outsiders prove they can connect with Pennsylvanians?

Prior to this race, both of the frontrunners had their primary residences in other states. Oz’s home was in New Jersey and McCormick lived in Connecticut.

Oz attended the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine after growing up in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s lived in New Jersey for the last 20 years, according to GoErie.com .

Go Erie reports Oz started voting in Pennsylvania via absentee ballot in 2021 using his in-laws’ Philadelphia-area address.

Trump’s Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

While McCormick may have previously lived in Fairfield, Connecticut, he grew up in the Columbia County town of Bloomsburg. He considers his candidacy a return home.

McCormick’s parents live just outside Harrisburg, according to PennLive.com .

While living in Connecticut, McCormick worked at Bridgewater Associates. Before that, he had a position with President George W. Bush’s administration.

Both candidates have flooded television and social media with video and images of them on the ground in the state interacting with Pennsylvanians.

Will a candidate lower in the polls be able to hit a home run?

During Thursday’s debate with the Democratic candidates in the race, many social media users felt Malcolm Kenyatta had a standout performance. His name was trending on Twitter as the debate came to a close. Behind at least 7% in the polls, Barnette, Bartos, and Sands will be hoping for similar strong performances to gain support and raise additional campaign funds.

Bartos has previously labeled his frontrunner opponents as “political tourists.” Bartos is a real estate developer.

Barnette made headlines during a recent forum after calling Oz a “liberal.” She’s a conservative political commentator.

Sands served as the U.S. ambassador to Denmark during the Trump administration. It’s worth noting Oz gained Trump’s endorsement over Sands.

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

How will the candidates act on the same stage?

This will be the first time these five candidates have appeared on the same stage in a debate format.

In coverage of a previous forum featuring four of the candidates, Bloomberg’s Mark Niquette noted the moderator had to try and gain control over portions of the session. He also wrote Oz complained about the forum’s rules not being followed.

As was the case in Thursday’s Democratic debate, all participants have agreed to the rules and answers will be timed and those times enforced. While fireworks are expected, moderators Dennis Owens of WHTM and Lisa Sylvester of WPXI will do everything they can to keep the candidates in line and the conversation moving.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Oklahoma panel says candidate can’t be called ‘The Patriot’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can’t use that nickname, the Oklahoma Election Board has ruled. The board decided Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can’t refer to himself by that nickname […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Bloomsburg, PA
KTSM

COVID-19 antiviral pill to become more available

President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, seeking to reassure doctors that there is ample supply for people at high risk of severe illness or death from the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

U.S. Interior secretary to promote big spending jump for tribal, climate programs

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is expected to ask a U.S. House spending panel to increase funding for the department’s tribal programs and climate resilience efforts, according to written testimony released ahead of a hearing scheduled for Thursday. The administration’s budget request for fiscal 2023 would significantly increase spending for the Interior Department. Its agencies oversee onshore oil and […] The post U.S. Interior secretary to promote big spending jump for tribal, climate programs appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Carla Sands
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
KTSM

Russia frees US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

Russia and the United States carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange on Wednesday, trading a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, a senior U.S. official and the Russian foreign ministry said.
MILITARY
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy