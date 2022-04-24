ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Reggie Miller rips into Ben Simmons for sitting out Game 4: 'ZERO competitive fire'

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C39tb_0fIvgbQk00

Ben Simmons was fully expected to make his Nets, and season, debut in Game 4 on Monday night against the Boston Celtics but that changed on Sunday when he was ruled out due to back soreness.

The news was not entirely surprising , considering Simmons has not played all season for neither the 76ers nor the Nets, but it certainly did not improve his perception around the league and even had one of the greats, Reggie Miller, sounding off on him.

The Hall of Famer and NBA color commentator for TNT ripped the Nets point guard in a social media post questioning Simmons’ competitive nature.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the reason Simmons was ruled out was because he experienced back soreness on Sunday after practicing on Saturday in preparation to play Monday night.

Either it was unfortunate timing for Simmons or he conjured up an excuse to avoid taking the court. Miller appears to think it is the latter.

Simmons has avoided playing all season after being discontent with the 76ers and dealing with mental health issues while also rehabbing a back injury since he was traded to the Nets in February.

The Nets gave up James Harden and Paul Millsap in exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

Should the Nets win on Monday, a Game 5 would be played on Wednesday night in Boston, but it is hard to imagine when Simmons will actually return to the court.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid isn't happy with James Harden, and the Sixers are suddenly in danger of a historic collapse

After going up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost two straight and suddenly find themselves in a pretty nerve-wracking position. Joel Embiid has a torn thumb ligament that will require surgery in the offseason. Game 6 is at Toronto. If it gets back to Philadelphia for Game 7, which feels like a pretty decent bet, the Sixers will be playing under the added pressure of trying to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to lose a playoff series after leading 3-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#The Boston Celtics#The Hall Of Famer#Tnt#The Nets Point Guard#Kd#Espn#Nets
Complex

People Sound Off After Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Would Use Russia Invading Ukraine as Excuse to Not Play

Stephen A. Smith prompted reactions once again on Monday after he suggested that Kyrie Irving would use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to not play. Prior to Monday’s First Take, Smith promised to go off on the Brooklyn Nets following the team’s third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. “Honest to God I don’t know what I’m going to say this morning,” he tweeted. When the episode arrived, he directed some particularly questionable criticism at Irving, who he appeared to suggest would make up any excuse in order to skip a game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
The Big Lead

Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Report: People around Ben Simmons ‘exasperated’

Ben Simmons didn’t play for the Nets in Philadelphia, as he said he hoped to do. He didn’t play a few days later, as was reportedly targeted. And he’s not playing in Nets-Celtics Game 4 tonight, as he reportedly planned to do. Brian Windhorst of ESPN:. When...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Steve Nash offers honest comment on Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round matchup in what will be an elimination game for the Nets. They will do so without star guard Ben Simmons, who the team reported would not be playing after previously having Game 4 as a target date for his return.
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy