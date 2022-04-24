ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDP Drone Team responding to a motorcycle crash on 1-526W

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston PD has issued a traffic alert regarding a motorcycle accident at Exit 23.

The alert was issued just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to CPD, officers are on I-526W at Exit 23 responding to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The CPD Drone Team has been dispatched to the scene.

Authorities ask the community to use caution in the area.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.

