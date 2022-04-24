ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The Class of 2022 Ticktockers at the Golden Medallion Ceremony

By Stephanie Cartozian
easyreadernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class of 2022 Ticktockers were recognized at the Golden Themed Medallion Ceremony on...

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Southern California Schools Make List of Best High Schools

Three Southern California schools earned spots in an annual ranking of the country's top high schools. The U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools list includes data on about 24,000 public high schools in 50 states. The ranking is based on performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
CERRITOS, CA
San Diego Channel

Disneyland announces first-ever Grad Nite Reunion

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) – It’s time to dust off those letterman jackets and throw it back to your high school grad night! The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion makes its debut at the Disneyland Resort. This separately ticketed event invites guests to take in the nostalgia...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medallion#Photography#These Girls#Ticktockers
Cleverly Catheryn

Huntington Beach Adventure Playground

Huntington Beach Adventure Playground Opening Day June 22, 2022. This unique outdoor playground is an old school place for kids to get outdoors, get dirty and to just be kids! It is only open for a limited time in the summer and is always a hit! What can you experience? Rafting, fort building, a mud slide and most importantly, a total disconnect from electronics! Adventure Playground is a wonderful play experience for children 5-12 years old. Here's everything you need to know before you go if you have never been.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy