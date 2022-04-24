'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

@PAEDONBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown , 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped.

Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.

Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle , 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody .

Janelle was long rumored to be on her way out of the marriage after months of siding with Christine , 50, in the show's most recent season. She was also regularly seen spending time with Christine throughout the pandemic, and continues to go on girls trips with her former sister wife.

“Janelle is currently still with dad,” he replied without elaborating further on their relationship. “And it’s okay, he is my father. I do love him.”

Paedon is the only biological son of Christine Brown , 50 — she also shares Aspyn , 26, Mykelti , 25, Gwendlyn , 20, Ysabel , 18, and Truely , 11 — but unlike Janelle, Christine publicly called it quits on her relationship with the Brown family patriarch last November.

Later in the Live, when he was asked about life in Arizona, Paedon also revealed he had never actually moved there with the rest of his family. Instead, he moved straight from Las Vegas back to St. George in Utah.

“The second best thing [my mom] ever did for me was kick me out … I was 19, didn’t have a job, wasn’t going to school,” he explained.

Paedon added that aside from living in a completely different state, he just doesn't "care about Coyote Pass" and has no idea if the family has even started building on the massive empty lot yet.

There is one person who is eager to chat about the untouched Arizona property — Janelle! As OK! previously reported, whether she is with Kody or not, the mom-of-six seems to be planning to settle in Flagstaff for good. The tv personality was all smiles in an April 10 video she shared of herself and her son Garrison as they worked on clearing some of the sprawling land.

"We came out to the property, we're stating to get things ready for next summer, and I remembered how much I love it here," Janelle gushed. "You know I was in town for the winter and I love town, I love it, but gosh ... I came out and it's kinda starting to be spring and we... I just love it here."