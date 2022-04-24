ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

As Nets try to hang on vs Celtics, Embiid, 76ers can move on

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Celtics Nets Basketball Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) sits on the baseline during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are struggling against Boston, and Ben Simmons won't be available to help them Monday night with the Brooklyn Nets' season on the brink.

His former teammate plans to play on, though. Joel Embiid is determined to stay in Philadelphia's lineup, no matter how much pain he has in his right thumb.

Now 2 1/2 months after their blockbuster trade, the Nets and 76ers are in decidedly different places. The 76ers can move into the second round with a victory in Game 5 against Toronto, while the Nets will be trying to avoid a sweep when they host the Celtics.

The idea of four straight losses in the first round seemed unimaginable before the season, when the Nets were an NBA Finals favorite with Durant, Irving and James Harden. But Irving didn't play at all to begin the season and then only on the road for most of it because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, making him ineligible in New York City. Then Harden was dealt to Philadelphia in a swap for Simmons at the trade deadline and Brooklyn never met those expectations.

Now even Durant doesn't look as expected. Boston had him second-guessing himself after he took only 11 shots Saturday in a 109-103 loss. Irving was 6 for 17, missing all seven 3-pointers, and the only people who don't seem surprised are the Celtics.

“It’s going exactly how we expected for the most part, just because we believe in ourselves more than anything,” Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart said. “We knew the task coming in was high against a really good team with two of the best players to ever do this. So for us, we also knew that our defense had the potential to do our best on those guys because of our length, our size and the way we play defense together.”

Simmons hasn't played at all this season, sidelined by a herniated disk in his back after coming to Brooklyn, and was ruled out of Game 4 after hoping to play during the series. Unable to play their best players on the floor often enough, the Nets don't have the chemistry of a Celtics team that started slowly but has kept getting better as the season went on.

“We’re all just trying to jell,” Irving said, “and usually you’re jelling around the right time and that team in the other locker room is jelling at the right time. They’ve been jelling since Christmas.

"So for us, we’re just in a new experience as a group and we’ve just got to respect that and just bring everything we can to this next game and just do one possession at a time. I don’t want to be too cliché, but I don’t have a lot of answers for how you make up time from October until now when usually teams would be jelling and things would be feeling good.”

Embiid's thumb isn't feeling good after he hurt it in Game 3. He acknowledged being in pain when the 76ers dropped Game 4 on Saturday but will try to ignore it.

“Like I always say, when I go out there I’m not really worried about whatever that can happen,” Embiid said. “I just want to focus on whatever I can focus.”

Monday’s games:

CELTICS AT NETS

Boston leads 3-0. Game 3, 7 p.m. EDT, TNT

—NEED TO KNOW: Durant had five more turnovers in Game 3 and has committed 17 thus far in the series.

—KEEP AN EYE ON: Jaylen Brown. He was 6 for 9 in the second half Saturday and the Nets don't have a good matchup for the guard if he comes out aggressively.

—INJURY WATCH: Celtics center Robert Williams came through well after returning from a nearly month-long absence with torn cartilage in his left knee Saturday. He played about 16 minutes and coach Ime Udoka said he probably could have gone more. He was no longer listed on the injury report for Game 4.

—PRESSURE IS ON: Durant and Irving, just as it's been the entire series. If they struggle the way they have in the last 1 1/2 games, the offseason probably begins Tuesday in Brooklyn.

76ERS AT RAPTORS

Philadelphia leads 3-1. Game 5, 8 p.m. EDT, NBA TV

—NEED TO KNOW: The 76ers won their two home games easily to begin the series, with a 131-111 victory in Game 1 followed by a 112-97 rout in Game 2.

—KEEP AN EYE ON: Embiid. The NBA's leading scorer was only 7 for 16 in Game 4 and shooting could be a struggle if he is limited much by the thumb.

—INJURY WATCH: Toronto All-Star guard Fred VanVleet was limited to just 15 minutes in Game 4 because of a strained left hip and is listed as questionable. But Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes had six points and 11 rebounds off the bench after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

—PRESSURE IS ON: Harden. Knowing Embiid is battling an injury, the 76ers could be in trouble if Harden can't do much better than the 5 for 17 he shot Saturday.

JAZZ AT MAVERICKS

Series tied 2-2. Game 5, 9:30 p.m. EDT, TNT

—NEED TO KNOW: The Jazz evened things up with a 100-99 victory on Saturday after the Mavericks had won the previous two games.

—KEEP AN EYE ON: Rudy Gobert. His go-ahead dunk on a lob from Donovan Mitchell with 11 seconds left in Game 4 capped a game in which the Jazz center was more involved in the offense that he had been previously in the series. Gobert took a series-high eight shots, finishing with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

—INJURY WATCH: Luca Doncic seemed fine in Game 4 after missing the first three games with a strained left calf. The All-Star guard had 30 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes.

—PRESSURE IS ON: Spencer Dinwiddie. After averaging 19.7 points as a starter the first three games, the Mavericks guard managed just five off the bench Saturday after Doncic returned. He needs to impact the game more, especially since the Jazz know they can count on Jordan Clarkson to come off their bench and do so.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid isn't happy with James Harden, and the Sixers are suddenly in danger of a historic collapse

After going up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost two straight and suddenly find themselves in a pretty nerve-wracking position. Joel Embiid has a torn thumb ligament that will require surgery in the offseason. Game 6 is at Toronto. If it gets back to Philadelphia for Game 7, which feels like a pretty decent bet, the Sixers will be playing under the added pressure of trying to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to lose a playoff series after leading 3-0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Steve Nash offers honest comment on Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round matchup in what will be an elimination game for the Nets. They will do so without star guard Ben Simmons, who the team reported would not be playing after previously having Game 4 as a target date for his return.
BOSTON, MA
BET

Isiah Thomas Says There Needs To Be A ‘Rethinking’ Of Who The Top Players In The NBA Are

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is saying what many basketball fans may be thinking as the 2022 NBA Playoffs continue to unfold. With the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers not even making the playoffs, it’s understandable that the current prowess of Kevin Durant and LeBron James is being questioned. Appearing on NBA TV, the Hall of Famer who captained the Detroit Pistons in the 80s and 90s, noted that after the year’s playoffs and finals end, a conversation needs to be had.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kendrick Perkins Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s Take On Celtics’ NBA Status

Marcus Smart currently does not view the Boston Celtics as the best team in the NBA. Kendrick Perkins has a different opinion. The Celtics certainly were among the legitimate Finals contenders entering the 2022 playoffs, but few likely tabbed Boston as the team to beat in the postseason. Perkins now looks at the C’s as the top dog, as he believes Boston’s first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets told him everything he needs to know about Ime Udoka’s team.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Nets seem pretty fed up with Ben Simmons in Celtics series

Remember when Ben Simmons was supposed to be the Brooklyn Nets' ace in the hole in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics?. Instead, Simmons has yet to be found in this series (aside from dressing like the Joker on the sideline) and may not play a single minute if Boston can complete the sweep in Game 4 on Monday night.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Makes Bold Claim About A Potential 76ers Collapse

The Toronto Raptors are attempting to do the impossible against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly was up 3-0 in the first-round competition against Toronto just days ago. Then they lost to the Raptors on Saturday night and the series became 3-1. And then they fell to the Raptors again on Monday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

TNT trolls Nets, Ben Simmons with hilarious video from 'The Office'

The NBA on TNT producers create amazing content, and they did it again Tuesday night by trolling the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets were swept from the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The Celtics' elite defense made it difficult for Nets superstars...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown thinks Grant Williams got 'robbed' of this award

He may not have the hardware to show for it, but it's clear Grant Williams' presence is valued inside the Boston Celtics locker room. Williams was named a finalist for the 2021-22 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The honor, voted on by fellow NBA players, is given to “the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”
BOSTON, MA
WHIO Dayton

Puck and player tracking taking big strides forward in NHL

When Buffalo rookie Owen Power scored his first NHL goal, the replay from five different angles was available in a matter of seconds in a private suite at Prudential Center as the team celebrated below. A few doors down, donning a headset puts you virtually on the ice with a set of cartoon characters reenacting the play.
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

Bad baseballs? New York Mets angry after rash of HBPs

PHOENIX — (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a theory about why his bat-swinging teammates have turned into targets at the plate during the season's first month. Bad baseballs. “The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
