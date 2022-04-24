BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 4

Kyle Lowry has ben ruled out for Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Miami Heat are in Atlanta to play the Hawks in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without their six-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The NBA Champion had left Game 3 with a leg injury, and did not return.

He had been listed as questionable for Game 4, but was recently downgraded to out.

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after crushing the Hawks in the first two games, but they lost a nail-biter in Game 3 when Trae Young hit a floater in the closing seconds.

Jimmy Butler had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but missed the three-point shot attempt.

The Heat are the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks are the eighth seed (they finished as the ninth seed at the end of the regular season but made the NBA Playoffs through the play-in tournament).

Last season, the Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round, while the Hawks also lost to the Bucks but in the Eastern Conference Finals.

