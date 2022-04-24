ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Andrew Booth Jr. has an All-Pro player comparison

By Alex Turri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is not only one of the best corners in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft but one of the best prospects in general, regardless of position.

According to our friends over at Touchdown Wire , Booth’s best NFL comparison is to former Patriot and now Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTk76_0fIvdItG00

Here’s what they had to say :

I keep coming back to the idea of Booth as a Philadelphia Eagle. The scheme fit seems almost perfect, with what we saw from the Eagles defense a year ago. Booth will need to clean up the tackling to thrive in such a zone-based system, but if he does that, watch out.

I know I roll out the Patriots comparisons far too often, but I see shades of J.C. Jackson (now with the Chargers) in Booth’s game.

I love this comparison for Booth, and it’s right there in their film. However, I will note that Booth, in my opinion, fits any scheme, but from my assessment, he’s best suited in man-to-man coverage if you want to get the most production out of him.

In their defense, this is likely the unpopular opinion as many people believe his size and speed make him more suited for a zone scheme, while I tend to picture a team using that athleticism to allow them to put him on an island.

Personally, I tend to give Booth high praise as well as I see shades of Jaire Alexander in my film evaluations. Between Jackson and Alexander, that is some good company to be in.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers discuss quarterback position ahead of NFL Draft: Mike Tomlin names one thing he looks for in a QB

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past several months, you know that the Steelers are expected to select a quarterback during the 2022 NFL Draft. Specifically, Pittsburgh is expected to spend either a first or second-round pick on a quarterback. The Steelers hold the 20th and 52nd overall picks in the draft, which will begin Thursday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#All Pro#Patriots#American Football#Philadelphia Eagle
NBC Sports

Patriots swap picks in 2022 draft with Texans

The New England Patriots won't be on the clock in the 2022 NFL Draft until Thursday, but that isn't stopping them from making some moves. The team announced Monday it is sending a fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Houston Texans for their sixth (No. 183) and seventh-round (No. 245) selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

In a draft that’s thin at the top, but has plenty of depth to help a team build out its roster, a lot of smart teams tend to trade back to either stockpile picks to make other moves; or fill multiple holes. And that’s exactly what Adam Schefter is...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bad news, good news for USFL in Week Two

The USFL expected a dip in TV ratings for Week Two. Dip happened. What it means depends on the lens through which the numbers are viewed. As reported by the Sports TV Ratings Twitter account, the Saturday Maulers-Stars game on Fox drew an average audience of 1.056 million. Sunday afternoon’s Breakers-Bandits blowout on NBC generated 812,000.
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Lands Donovan Mitchell In Miami

A topic of conversation this NBA offseason will be whether or not the Utah Jazz decide to blow it up. This has been a thought for a while now by the front office could pull the trigger following the postseason. Of course, the decision is easier if Utah underachieved once again.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: These 8 teams do not have a first-round pick

Get comfy People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) All the optimism has finally arrived. It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy