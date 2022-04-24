Andrew Booth Jr. has an All-Pro player comparison

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is not only one of the best corners in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft but one of the best prospects in general, regardless of position.

According to our friends over at Touchdown Wire , Booth’s best NFL comparison is to former Patriot and now Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Here’s what they had to say :

I keep coming back to the idea of Booth as a Philadelphia Eagle. The scheme fit seems almost perfect, with what we saw from the Eagles defense a year ago. Booth will need to clean up the tackling to thrive in such a zone-based system, but if he does that, watch out. I know I roll out the Patriots comparisons far too often, but I see shades of J.C. Jackson (now with the Chargers) in Booth’s game.

I love this comparison for Booth, and it’s right there in their film. However, I will note that Booth, in my opinion, fits any scheme, but from my assessment, he’s best suited in man-to-man coverage if you want to get the most production out of him.

In their defense, this is likely the unpopular opinion as many people believe his size and speed make him more suited for a zone scheme, while I tend to picture a team using that athleticism to allow them to put him on an island.

Personally, I tend to give Booth high praise as well as I see shades of Jaire Alexander in my film evaluations. Between Jackson and Alexander, that is some good company to be in.