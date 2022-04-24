ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn baseball sweeps South Carolina

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24d4WA_0fIvd1yA00

The Auburn Tigers are in the driver's seat for a top 4 seed in the SEC tournament

Auburn baseball got their first SEC series sweep of the 2022 season, coming from behind to win Game 2 and preserving late leads in Games 1 & 3 to sweep South Carolina and put themselves in the driver’s seat for a Top 4 seed in the SEC tournament in Hoover, AL.

Auburn hit three home runs behind starter Hayden Mullins, including two late from Bobby Pierce and Sonny DiChiara , to take game one of the series 6-3 at Plainsman Park. Mullins, who started off inefficiently, shook off the defensive errors behind him to go 5.1 innings of 3 hit, 3 run (2 earned) baseball, striking out six. Chase Allsup and Carson Skipper kept the game close, and after Auburn took the lead late, closer Blake Burkhalter shut the door. Burkhalter, who registered his SEC-leading ninth save, took care of the final five batters with four strikeouts, including reaching back for a 98 mph fastball in the final at-bat.

“I just reached back, as hard as I could. But yeah, he saw cutter, cutter, (98 mph) fastball, and then I was like ‘I don’t think he’s going to be ready for this backdoor cutter’, so it’s what I threw,” Burkhalter said.

The closer, who recently agreed to a NIL deal for a branded shirt this very week that says “ Closing Time ”, found some humor in the situation. “I got asked about doing a shirt, and they threw out “Closing Time” - when I got out there the last inning, I heard them playing ‘Closing Time’ over the loudspeakers and I was kind of chuckling to myself ‘well, I can’t blow it now”. So yeah, I reached back and found that 98.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbIOD_0fIvd1yA00

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was pleased with the bullpen, especially after some guys were in different roles behind Mullins. “We shortened Skipper’s outing so that gives me more promise that we could use him again. I thought that was the freshest I've seen of them in a couple of weeks, to be honest with you.”

Game two started off smoothly in front of a capacity crowd, with righty Trace Bright allowing four hits but no runs (and getting three double plays from his defense) until the 6th inning. Staked to a 3-run lead thanks to some defensive errors from a young South Carolina defense, Bright allowed a leadoff walk and, after a strikeout, hits a batter and then gives up a three-run home run to tie the game at three. Tommy Sheehan comes in to clean up the damage, getting a strikeout to end the inning, but then runs into trouble of his own in the 7th. A two-out base hit to left field scores Braswell just ahead of the throw up the line from OF Bryson Ware, and Jordan Armstrong came in to relieve Sheehan. After a passed ball and a run-scoring single to left on a non-competitive changeup, Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson made the quick hook and brought in Carson Swilling to end the damage.

Auburn’s fortunes would turn in the bottom of the 7th, as they got their chance to do damage against a bullpen. After an intentional walk of Sonny DiChiara loaded the bases, South Carolina freshman lefthander Matthew Becker came in to face Auburn DH Brooks Carlson and walked him on five pitches. Auburn proceeded to put up four runs on two hits to take the lead, 7-6. After Carson Skipper retired the side in order in the 8th, Cole Foster homered to left for an extra bit of insurance, and Auburn held on to win 8-6. Closer Blake Burkhalter notched his SEC-leading 10th save, with two strikeouts in the 9th.

Thompson was happy with the way his team responded to losing the lead. “I think we are starting to see some signs of maturity from our ballclub," Thompson said. "We stayed the course and buckled down offensively. College baseball is so momentum oriented. They scored the three in the seventh, and then we came back immediately and put a four-spot on the board. To respond immediately was a huge difference for us.”

Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jidC_0fIvd1yA00

Auburn entered game three excited with the opportunity to get its first SEC series sweep, and excited about the chance to just go out and play baseball without the pressure of a series-deciding game. “It’s nice, you know, pressure’s off of us. We already won the series. Now, it’s time to come out here and have fun again” said reliever Carson Skipper, who also explained that he’ll throw every day if it’s what he needs to do to win ballgames. “Nate saw I had spikes on and asked if I was up, and I said ‘Heck yeah. Let’s win this ballgame.’ Anything I can do to come out and help my team.”

Auburn used him late in game three, his third appearance of the weekend. Sinkerballer Joseph Gonzalez gave Auburn seven strong innings, but after allowing the first two hitters to single in the 8th and facing the top of the order, pitching Coach Tim Hudson went to the bullpen to preserve the 2-0 lead. Skipper came in and got a strikeout and then a double play, the 6th of the weekend, to put out the fire. Closer Blake Burkhalter came in for the 9th, his third appearance of the weekend, and induced a strikeout and two fly outs to notch his third save of the weekend (and an SEC-leading 11 on the season).

Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Di19W_0fIvd1yA00

As Auburn prepares to make the trip to #1 Tennessee for a three game set at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this upcoming weekend, it’s worth looking at postseason projections. According to college baseball analysts, eighteen conference wins is the projected number for Auburn to host a regional - it’s expected the SEC will only get three hosting spots, and Auburn is behind Georgia in RPI. Auburn sits at #20 as of Sunday night, with an identical 4-2 record against quadrants 1 & 2. Georgia sits at #3, with an 8-3 record against quadrant 1 and a 5-4 record against quadrant 2. Currently at 11-7 in conference, Auburn can go 2-4 over the next two series (@ #1 Tennessee, H vs #2 Arkansas) and still hit the magic number of 18 with a 5-1 performance to close out the SEC slate (H vs Alabama, @ Kentucky). It’s possible to pick up additional conference wins at the SEC tournament in Hoover, as well, so there’s multiple options for blazing a path to Omaha for Auburn baseball.

Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08792E_0fIvd1yA00

Players of the Week

Closer Blake Burkhalter : 3.2 IP, 1H, 0R, 7Ks, 3 saves

Catcher Nate LaRue: 4-8, 5 RBIs, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 SB, 1 defensive caught stealing.

Next up

Auburn takes on Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, AL at 6:00PM on Tuesday. The game will be televised on SEC Network+, and the radio broadcast with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham, alongside Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM or online on the Auburn Sports Network.

Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn loses out on coveted Tennessee transfer

On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
AL.com

Confederate Memorial Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Alabama? Will mail run?

If you need assistance from state agencies in Alabama on Monday, you will have to wait. State agencies are closed Monday, April 25 in observance of Confederate Memorial Day. It’s one of three Confederate-related holidays in Alabama – Robert E. Lee’s birthday on third Monday in January (celebrated along with the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King); Confederate Memorial Day on the fourth Monday in April; and the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on the first Monday in June.
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

New SEC coach makes strong impression on Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Took Surprise Visit Monday

Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hoover, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A Warning For College Football Fans

College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Mullins
Person
Butch Thompson
Person
Tommy Sheehan
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 4 Coaches Could Replace Nick Saban

One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Fast Rising QB Recruit Malachi Singleton Announces Commitment

Malachi Singleton’s stock as a 2023 recruit has been steadily rising this recruiting cycle. On Monday, the four-star quarterback prospect out of Georgia came to his commitment conclusion, and he’s elected to stay in the SEC. Singleton’s decision was broadcast on CBS Sports HQ; with his finalists being Arkansas, Georgia, Miami and UCF.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Athletics#The Auburn Tigers#Sec#Games 1 3#Nil
AL.com

Half of Alabama’s new teachers leave classroom within three years, report says

AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work and sign up for our newsletter. More than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers leave the classroom before the end of three years, according to a new report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, creating a “churning turnover” that is costly and increasingly difficult for some districts to improve. The report put the national five-year exit rate at 44%.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
PennLive.com

Penn State makes the cut as Alabama 4-star safety trims his list of favorites to 6

Penn State has had a pretty, good Monday when it comes to 2023 safeties. The Nittany Lions started things by picking up a commitment from speedy Conrad Hussey, a three-star prospect from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Nittany Lions also made the cut when coveted four-star DaKaari Nelson, of Selma High School in Alabama, trimmed his list of favorites to six.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
441
Followers
330
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy