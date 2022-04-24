Auburn baseball sweeps South Carolina

The Auburn Tigers are in the driver's seat for a top 4 seed in the SEC tournament

Auburn baseball got their first SEC series sweep of the 2022 season, coming from behind to win Game 2 and preserving late leads in Games 1 & 3 to sweep South Carolina and put themselves in the driver’s seat for a Top 4 seed in the SEC tournament in Hoover, AL.

Auburn hit three home runs behind starter Hayden Mullins, including two late from Bobby Pierce and Sonny DiChiara , to take game one of the series 6-3 at Plainsman Park. Mullins, who started off inefficiently, shook off the defensive errors behind him to go 5.1 innings of 3 hit, 3 run (2 earned) baseball, striking out six. Chase Allsup and Carson Skipper kept the game close, and after Auburn took the lead late, closer Blake Burkhalter shut the door. Burkhalter, who registered his SEC-leading ninth save, took care of the final five batters with four strikeouts, including reaching back for a 98 mph fastball in the final at-bat.

“I just reached back, as hard as I could. But yeah, he saw cutter, cutter, (98 mph) fastball, and then I was like ‘I don’t think he’s going to be ready for this backdoor cutter’, so it’s what I threw,” Burkhalter said.

The closer, who recently agreed to a NIL deal for a branded shirt this very week that says “ Closing Time ”, found some humor in the situation. “I got asked about doing a shirt, and they threw out “Closing Time” - when I got out there the last inning, I heard them playing ‘Closing Time’ over the loudspeakers and I was kind of chuckling to myself ‘well, I can’t blow it now”. So yeah, I reached back and found that 98.”

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was pleased with the bullpen, especially after some guys were in different roles behind Mullins. “We shortened Skipper’s outing so that gives me more promise that we could use him again. I thought that was the freshest I've seen of them in a couple of weeks, to be honest with you.” Game two started off smoothly in front of a capacity crowd, with righty Trace Bright allowing four hits but no runs (and getting three double plays from his defense) until the 6th inning. Staked to a 3-run lead thanks to some defensive errors from a young South Carolina defense, Bright allowed a leadoff walk and, after a strikeout, hits a batter and then gives up a three-run home run to tie the game at three. Tommy Sheehan comes in to clean up the damage, getting a strikeout to end the inning, but then runs into trouble of his own in the 7th. A two-out base hit to left field scores Braswell just ahead of the throw up the line from OF Bryson Ware, and Jordan Armstrong came in to relieve Sheehan. After a passed ball and a run-scoring single to left on a non-competitive changeup, Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson made the quick hook and brought in Carson Swilling to end the damage. Auburn’s fortunes would turn in the bottom of the 7th, as they got their chance to do damage against a bullpen. After an intentional walk of Sonny DiChiara loaded the bases, South Carolina freshman lefthander Matthew Becker came in to face Auburn DH Brooks Carlson and walked him on five pitches. Auburn proceeded to put up four runs on two hits to take the lead, 7-6. After Carson Skipper retired the side in order in the 8th, Cole Foster homered to left for an extra bit of insurance, and Auburn held on to win 8-6. Closer Blake Burkhalter notched his SEC-leading 10th save, with two strikeouts in the 9th. Thompson was happy with the way his team responded to losing the lead. “I think we are starting to see some signs of maturity from our ballclub," Thompson said. "We stayed the course and buckled down offensively. College baseball is so momentum oriented. They scored the three in the seventh, and then we came back immediately and put a four-spot on the board. To respond immediately was a huge difference for us.” Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Auburn entered game three excited with the opportunity to get its first SEC series sweep, and excited about the chance to just go out and play baseball without the pressure of a series-deciding game. “It’s nice, you know, pressure’s off of us. We already won the series. Now, it’s time to come out here and have fun again” said reliever Carson Skipper, who also explained that he’ll throw every day if it’s what he needs to do to win ballgames. “Nate saw I had spikes on and asked if I was up, and I said ‘Heck yeah. Let’s win this ballgame.’ Anything I can do to come out and help my team.” Auburn used him late in game three, his third appearance of the weekend. Sinkerballer Joseph Gonzalez gave Auburn seven strong innings, but after allowing the first two hitters to single in the 8th and facing the top of the order, pitching Coach Tim Hudson went to the bullpen to preserve the 2-0 lead. Skipper came in and got a strikeout and then a double play, the 6th of the weekend, to put out the fire. Closer Blake Burkhalter came in for the 9th, his third appearance of the weekend, and induced a strikeout and two fly outs to notch his third save of the weekend (and an SEC-leading 11 on the season). Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics As Auburn prepares to make the trip to #1 Tennessee for a three game set at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this upcoming weekend, it’s worth looking at postseason projections. According to college baseball analysts, eighteen conference wins is the projected number for Auburn to host a regional - it’s expected the SEC will only get three hosting spots, and Auburn is behind Georgia in RPI. Auburn sits at #20 as of Sunday night, with an identical 4-2 record against quadrants 1 & 2. Georgia sits at #3, with an 8-3 record against quadrant 1 and a 5-4 record against quadrant 2. Currently at 11-7 in conference, Auburn can go 2-4 over the next two series (@ #1 Tennessee, H vs #2 Arkansas) and still hit the magic number of 18 with a 5-1 performance to close out the SEC slate (H vs Alabama, @ Kentucky). It’s possible to pick up additional conference wins at the SEC tournament in Hoover, as well, so there’s multiple options for blazing a path to Omaha for Auburn baseball. Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Players of the Week Closer Blake Burkhalter : 3.2 IP, 1H, 0R, 7Ks, 3 saves Catcher Nate LaRue: 4-8, 5 RBIs, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 SB, 1 defensive caught stealing. Next up Auburn takes on Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, AL at 6:00PM on Tuesday. The game will be televised on SEC Network+, and the radio broadcast with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham, alongside Brad Law, can be heard locally on 93.9 FM or online on the Auburn Sports Network. Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

