Auburn baseball sweeps South Carolina

The Auburn Tigers are in the driver's seat for a top 4 seed in the SEC tournament
Auburn baseball got their first SEC series sweep of the 2022 season, coming from behind to win Game 2 and preserving late leads in Games 1 & 3 to sweep South Carolina and put themselves in the driver’s seat for a Top 4 seed in the SEC tournament in Hoover, AL.
Auburn hit three home runs behind starter Hayden Mullins, including two late from Bobby Pierce and Sonny DiChiara , to take game one of the series 6-3 at Plainsman Park. Mullins, who started off inefficiently, shook off the defensive errors behind him to go 5.1 innings of 3 hit, 3 run (2 earned) baseball, striking out six. Chase Allsup and Carson Skipper kept the game close, and after Auburn took the lead late, closer Blake Burkhalter shut the door. Burkhalter, who registered his SEC-leading ninth save, took care of the final five batters with four strikeouts, including reaching back for a 98 mph fastball in the final at-bat.
“I just reached back, as hard as I could. But yeah, he saw cutter, cutter, (98 mph) fastball, and then I was like ‘I don’t think he’s going to be ready for this backdoor cutter’, so it’s what I threw,” Burkhalter said.
The closer, who recently agreed to a NIL deal for a branded shirt this very week that says “ Closing Time ”, found some humor in the situation. “I got asked about doing a shirt, and they threw out “Closing Time” - when I got out there the last inning, I heard them playing ‘Closing Time’ over the loudspeakers and I was kind of chuckling to myself ‘well, I can’t blow it now”. So yeah, I reached back and found that 98.”
On Sunday, transfer and power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced his commitment to Louisville via his Instagram. The native of Clarksville, Tennessee recently released a final five of SMU, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Auburn. However, it appears that he is headed to Louisville to play for newly hired head coach Kenny Payne.
If you need assistance from state agencies in Alabama on Monday, you will have to wait. State agencies are closed Monday, April 25 in observance of Confederate Memorial Day. It’s one of three Confederate-related holidays in Alabama – Robert E. Lee’s birthday on third Monday in January (celebrated along with the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King); Confederate Memorial Day on the fourth Monday in April; and the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on the first Monday in June.
Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, is still deciding where he wants to play college football. While SEC schools like Alabama and Georgia are among the favorites to land the quarterback, there’s one SEC school that is under the radar thanks to the impression made by its new head coach.
Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks from the 2023 recruiting class, reportedly went on a surprise visit to an SEC school on Monday. According to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Rashada made an unofficial visit to LSU this week. The Tigers are listed as a suitor for Rashada, but the timing of this visit remains a surprise nonetheless.
Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
College football in the 2010s compared to the 2020s is an entirely different landscape. Paul Finebaum doesn’t just think the current NIL and transfer portal frenzy is unsustainable; he believes it could be the end of the sport as we used to know it. College football is slowly, but...
One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
Malachi Singleton’s stock as a 2023 recruit has been steadily rising this recruiting cycle. On Monday, the four-star quarterback prospect out of Georgia came to his commitment conclusion, and he’s elected to stay in the SEC. Singleton’s decision was broadcast on CBS Sports HQ; with his finalists being Arkansas, Georgia, Miami and UCF.
The Alabama football secondary is down to 15 players, with a former 4-Star recruit, Kaine Williams choosing to enter the Transfer Portal. The consensus opinion is with an exit by Williams, the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide roster currently has 87 players. The count of 87 presumes the only scholarship kicker...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2022 Best High Schools rankings and while there are a couple of new names on the list, most are making a repeat appearance from last year. Montgomery’s Loveless Academic Magnet Program landed the top spot, followed by Huntsville’s New Century Tech...
AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work and sign up for our newsletter. More than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers leave the classroom before the end of three years, according to a new report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, creating a “churning turnover” that is costly and increasingly difficult for some districts to improve. The report put the national five-year exit rate at 44%.
Back before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged Alabama’s economy, most counties were enjoying economic growth. Forty-one of the state’s 67 counties saw some growth between 2015 and 2019. But when measured from 2015 to 2020, when the initial wave of lockdowns hit, just 28 counties saw economic growth, led...
The mullet is a cultural icon along the Gulf Coast. You can fry fresh mullet. You can smoke mullet, responsibly. You can jar mullet and put it up. You can use mullet as cut bait. A mullet is an awesome haircut. And you can simply pick up a dead mullet...
Penn State has had a pretty, good Monday when it comes to 2023 safeties. The Nittany Lions started things by picking up a commitment from speedy Conrad Hussey, a three-star prospect from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Nittany Lions also made the cut when coveted four-star DaKaari Nelson, of Selma High School in Alabama, trimmed his list of favorites to six.
An intra-state college football rivalry just got a unique twist. The University of North Alabama will play Jacksonville State University next season not in Florence and not in Jacksonville. Instead, the game will be played in Madison at Toyota Field – the home of the minor league baseball Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Alabama backup quarterback Blake Jarrett entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening, according to Rivals. The sophomore recently joined the Crimson Tide roster this spring as a walk-on after leaving Vanderbilt where he previously went to school. He did not take a snap at Vanderbilt last season. According to Hudl,...
Comments / 0