Charlotte, NC

Vote for Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week (04.29.22)

By Jay Edwards, Langston Wertz Jr.
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week.

The poll closes Friday.

Brie Biddle, Cannon School softball: The Cougars’ junior shortstop went 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI to lead Cannon School to a 9-0 win at Providence Day April 19.

Briddle also went 2-for-4 in a 7-6 loss to Charlotte Christian April 21.

Hailey Conde, Charlotte Christian softball: The Knights’ junior catcher went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in a 12-3 win at Covenant Day April 19.

Conde also went 2-for-4 with a single and a double and two RBI in a 7-6 victory at Cannon School April 21.

Conde is batting .281 with four doubles and nine RBI for Charlotte Christian (12-1).

Kate Draddy, Charlotte Catholic lacrosse: The Cougars’ senior midfielder scored five goals, including the game-tying and game-winning goals, to go with four draw controls in a 12-11 win at St. Catherine’s (VA) April 22.

The previous day, Draddy has a goal, an assist, and three draw controls in a 17-12 loss at St. Anne’s Belfield (VA).

Draddy, a College of William & Mary commit, has helped Charlotte Catholic to a 14-3 record overall through Sunday.

Evie McMahan, Charlotte Latin lacrosse: The Hawks’ sophomore attacker scored three goals and had one assist to lead Charlotte Latin to a 14-9 win at Charlotte Country Day April 19.

McMahan also had four goals and two assists in a 13-8 victory over Providence Day April 21.

McMahan has 35 goals for a Charlotte Latin team (12-3) that has won eight straight games.

Carly Montgomery, Ardrey Kell soccer: The Knights’ junior scored two goals off of headers on corner kicks to lead Ardrey Kell to a 3-1 win over West Forsyth at Cookies’ for Kids’ Cancer Invitational at Hough April 23.

Ardrey Kell (14-1-1) also lost 1-0 at South Mecklenburg April 19.

Deana Poteat, East Lincoln soccer: The Mustangs’ senior scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win at Dixon April 22.

The next day, Poteat also scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory at Croatain.

Poteat has 11 goals for East Lincoln (11-2-1 through Sunday).

Samantha Swinson, Independence soccer: The Patriots’ junior scored the game-winning goal with 32 seconds left to lead Independence to a 1-0 victory over Providence to put her team in first-place in the Southwestern 4A conference April 19.

Swinson also had a goal in the Patriots’ 5-0 win over East Mecklenburg April 21.

Swinson has 18 goals and seven assists for Independence (12-1-1 through Sunday).

Berkeley Whitten, Providence softball: The Panthers’ junior pitched a perfect game with nine strikeouts in three innings of work, while also going 3-for-3 at the plate with three home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored as Providence completed a two-game sweep of Garinger in a doubleheader beating the Wildcats, 21-0 and 18-0 April 19.

Providence (13-6) has won six straight games.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 23.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com . Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

(To vote more than once, refresh the page)

Comments / 0

