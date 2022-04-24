ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Randi Weingarten’s latest anti-parent rantings are extreme

By Post Editorial Board
 3 days ago
AFT President Randi Weingarten ranted that protecting parental rights "starts wars." Robert Miller

Whatever she thinks she’s doing, American Federation of Teachers chief Randi Weingarten isn’t helping her members with such over-the-top extremism as claiming that things like Florida’s new parental-rights law are “the way in which wars start.”

Yes, she actually argued on a podcast that parents and politicians worried about some teachers and school staff seeking to indoctrinate kids are just pushing “propaganda” and “misinformation.”

“We’re not indoctrinating,” she said. “We’re not grooming. . . . What we’re doing is making sure we educate kids. We keep them safe. We keep them welcome. And we teach them how to think, not what to think.”

The other side, she claims, wants “to marginalize LGBTQ kids, censor teachers and ban books.” This, about a law that simply stops lesson plans and so on about trans issues for tots through 3rd grade. Somehow, this amounts to “right-wing extremists . . . trying to put back in the closet people who may be gay or trans.”

She’s also upset about efforts to keep critical race theory out of the classroom, insisting it’s a bid to make kids “hate each other.” In fact, it’s about not imposing far-out racist thinking that pushes children to see everything in strict racial categories.

AFT President Randi Weingarten said that efforts to remove Critical Race Theory from school curriculum will make kids “hate each other.”

But Weingarten’s not alone. The other main national teachers union, the National Education Association, also officially claims of these issues that “a tiny but extremely vocal minority is determined to turn our classrooms into battlegrounds for their vicious culture wars.”

Such thinking led to the infamous National School Boards Association letter to the White House comparing concerned parents to domestic terrorists, which prompted the Justice Department to sic the FBI on parents who speak their minds at public school-board meetings.

This, after both the AFT and NEA fought against parents to keep public schools closed after the worst of the pandemic had passed. Weingarten used her White House connections to dictate language to the Centers for Disease Control on school-reopening guidelines.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten used her White House connections to dictate CDC school reopening guidelines.

It sure looks like it’s the education-industrial complex (the AFT, NEA, NSBA and so on) that has declared war against the First Amendment rights and prerogatives of parents, with strong backing from the White House. Hence the US Department of Education rules pushing the racist “1619 Project” and other race-obsessive disinformation into school curricula.

Just who is trying to “start wars” here, Randi?

Fox News

Randi Weingarten says Republicans 'just don't want public schools' in debate over education

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten said that Republicans "just don't want public schools" during a debate over education Saturday on MSNBC. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin opened the conversation by suggesting Republicans are hoping to install speech codes in public schools and "ransack" local libraries, and use the power of the state "to punish any individual or private business that expresses opposition to parts one and two." Progressive critics have lashed out at Republicans for targeting some controversial books dealing with race and gender.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Christopher Rufo threatens 'full-scale legal war' against Randi Weingarten, AFT over doctored quote

Christopher Rufo is threatening to take legal action against teachers union boss Randi Weingarten for what he alleged was a deliberate misquotation of his marks. Rufo, writer for the City Journal and fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has been outspoken in exposing wokeness in various institutions including public schools, was the subject of attacks from Weingarten on Saturday during an appearance on MSNBC as well as Twitter for comments he allegedly made during a speech at Hillsdale College earlier this month.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
Essence

Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”

The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
WINDSOR, NY
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Rolling Stone

‘Really Scary and Sad’: How School Counselors Got Caught in the GOP’s Culture-War Dragnet

Click here to read the full article. To hear Angela Mann tell it, a paralysis has set in among Florida school counselors and psychologists since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last month. They wonder if sponsoring their schools’ Gay Straight Alliance means they’ll have to break their students’ confidences. They’re confused about whether they can assess suicide risk if a student comes to them in crisis, or if doing so runs afoul of new requirements to ask parental permission first. They’re afraid they’ll be harassed by activists who accuse them of “government indoctrination.” In some...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
