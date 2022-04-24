ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul Mocked By Fans For Wearing "Fake" Liverpool Jersey

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Paul showed his support for Liverpool ahead of their Merseyside derby win over Everton on Sunday.

Jake Paul showed his support for Liverpool ahead of their Merseyside derby win over Everton on Sunday.

The YouTube star tweeted two photos of himself dressed in a red Liverpool jersey and shorts, both printed with Mo Salah's number 11.

Paul shared the pictures alongside a pre-match prediction.

"Shouts to Mo Salah," he wrote. "Liverpool rivalry today but my apologies to Everton…the Blues are getting spanked by The Reds."

Paul tagged Salah in the post but did not receive a response from the Egyptian icon.

His post did get plenty of replies from soccer fans, though, with many of them pointing out the same thing.

Multiple commenters were convinced and amused that Paul, who earned $45m last year according to Forbes , was wearing a "fake" Liverpool shirt.

Paul's jersey was visibly missing the Nike logo.

Liverpool won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Andy Robertson and substitute Divock Origi, who has now scored six times against Everton .

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Origi as "world class" and a "legend".

Jake Paul pictured at a boxing press conference in February 2022

IMAGO/Inpho Photography/Emily Harney

Comments / 0

