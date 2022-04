Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid will reach the Champions League final if they defend better than they did in their 4-3 defeat to Manchester City but warned that any repeat of their problems at the back at the Etihad Stadium will end their quest for a 14th European Cup.Ancelotti felt Real remained “alive” in the semi-final after a show of spirit that mean that, even though they trailed 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2, their eventual deficit is only one goal.“We are going to fight for another magical night,” Ancelotti pledged. “In the second game I think if we defend better we...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO