UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search in Mississippi River for 3 missing minors

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

UPDATE: 04/26/2022 The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the three minors who fell into the Mississippi River over the weekend.

15-year-old Kevin Poole, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and 8-year-old Allie Berry-Wilson went into the river near the Crescent City connection Saturday.

Media outlets are reporting that Brandy fell into the water first, and that the 15-year-old and 8-year-old went in afterwards to try and rescue her.

Law enforcement and rescue divers spent the weekend and Monday in and around the water where the kids entered the river.

Those close to the family say they are grateful for the agencies’ work but are hoping the coast guard rethinks their decision to suspend their search.

“I’ve contacted United States Representative Sean Carter, John Chambers to see how they get the Coast Guard to come back to bring closure to this family trying to retrieve these young people.”

According to New Orleans Police, there is no timetable and crews will continue their search until they feel like they’ve exhausted all means.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander, said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( KLFY ) — Three minors went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

According to the Coast Guard , two girls ages 14 and 8, and one boy, 15 were last seen Saturday just before Sunset, entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

Several media outlets are reporting that the trio went under water and have not resurfaced.

Lafayette toddler dies from gunshot wound

Multiple rescue agencies are searching for the minors, including members of the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, two Coast Guard maritime safety and security team, the Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew and the New Orleans Police and Fire Departments.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard has not said whether or not their search has become a recovery effort.

