Search continues in Mississippi River for 3 missing minors

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( KLFY ) — Three minors went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans.

According to the Coast Guard , two girls ages 14 and 8, and one boy, 15 were last seen Saturday just before Sunset, entering the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

Several media outlets are reporting that the trio went under water and have not resurface.

Multiple rescue agencies are searching for the minors, including members of the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, two Coast Guard maritime safety and security team, the Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew and the New Orleans Police and Fire Departments.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard has not said whether or not their search has become a recovery effort.

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
