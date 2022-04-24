ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Springfest returns to Denham Springs next Saturday

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENHAM SPRINGS, La (BRPROUD) – Livingston’s annual Springfest is almost here....

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest starts next Thursday

Members of Adam’s family said they are very appreciative for the recent outpouring of support. Officials say the baby is okay. She has been reunited with her parents. Officials with each school district said the vast majority of those surveyed about the four-day school week gave a positive response.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

First Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival draws big crowd to Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first Gulf Coast Cannabis Festival drew hundreds to The District Green in downtown Biloxi. Not so coincidentally, the event came on the heels of the state legalizing medical marijuana. The battle isn’t completely over. Organizers said the purpose of the festival is to celebrate...
BILOXI, MS
99.9 KTDY

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Livingston, LA
Government
City
Livingston, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Society
City
Denham Springs, LA
Denham Springs, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Was Home to the Only ‘Leper Colony’ Left in the U.S. Until 2015 – And You Can Visit

Leprosy seems like a medieval disease that has long been eradicated. That isn't so, and the last colony just so happened to be right here in Louisiana. Oh, and you can visit!. First things first. What is leprosy? Hansen's Disease, or leprosy, is defined by the CDC as "an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment."
CARVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette’s Favorite BBQ Restaurants

When I think of tasty BBQ my mind immediately goes to my dad's famous BBQ recipe. However, there are times when I crave BBQ and he doesn't have the time to make any. I have thought about where the best places in Lafayette are to get a good plate of BBQ and I honestly was having a hard time coming up with places.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Deadly stabbing at Northeast La. poultry was over a cigarette, man says

Josephine Ellis of Swartz is recovering from injuries after a tornado touched down trapping her under trusses from the roof at her home on April 12, 2022. A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a Baton Rouge man accused of a fatal stabbing at Foster Farms, a poultry processing plant in northeast Louisiana.
SWARTZ, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education leaders say because of the pandemic, they saw more teachers retire than ever before. The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA) will be meeting again Tuesday, Apr. 26 to discuss potential legislation that could impact the state retirement systems and more. Officials are calling this...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WAFB.com

Senior Primary Care Center opens in Denham Springs

LIVE REPORT: 3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting; Gulfport police in standoff with suspect. Three people are dead at a Biloxi hotel, and police believe they have the suspect surrounded at a business in Gulfport. That standoff with police is still underway on 28th Street.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Crawfish Cookoff in Slidell reels ‘em in by the ton

Fest goers had their pick of the litter during the 17th annual Crawfish Cookoff at Fritchie Park in Slidell, Saturday, April 23, 2022. The northshore's largest one-day crawfish boil featured live music and more than 40,000 pounds of crawfish cooked by over 50 teams competing for the title of 'Best Crawfish in St. Tammany Parish.'
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

Central residents in an uproar over possibility of new school boundaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that could possibly redraw the school boundaries for Central, leaves residents in certain subdivisions concerned. “Back when the district was being created, people reached out to us. They actually lobbied us to be a part of this district, and now it is a sense of betrayal,” explains Albert Samuels.
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

Kentwood man accused of starting wildfire in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry announced the arrest of a man accused of arson in a large grass fire. The wildfire happened on Bryce Hyde Road in Roseland in February. According to forestry agents, the fire started on the landowner's property without consent.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy