As the Tampa Bay Lightning enter the final days of the 2021-22 season, they appear to be back to Stanley Cup contending form. For about a 20-game stretch, the defending champions looked human, leading many to speculate that they were no longer a true threat to win their third straight Cup. However, since posting a 5-0 shutout against the Buffalo Sabres on Apr. 10th, the Lightning have rattled off a record of 7-2-0, where they outscored their opponents 45 to 20.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO