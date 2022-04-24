ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league report: Filip Hallander scores twice as Penguins lose to Wolf Pack

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Forward Filip Hallander scored two goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 6-3 road loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. on Sunday.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (35-31-4-4) also got a goal and an assist from forward Alex Nylander while goaltender Tommy Nappier made 25 saves on 30 shots in the defeat.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a road contest against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, 7 p.m.

The schedule for the Atlantic Division first round series between the Penguins and rival Hershey Bears was announced.

This series is a best-of-three format.

Game 1 - Friday, May 6 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Sunday, May 8 at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Game 3 - Monday, May 9 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

Follow the Penguins all season long.

