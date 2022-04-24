ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

More clouds than sun this week in the Hudson Valley; highs near 63 Monday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Temperatures will remain below average this week in the Hudson Valley, including some chances for rain.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says onshore winds will continue into the early week with more clouds than sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eta1_0fIvZW4M00

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 58-63.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers likely. High 63.

Wednesday: Any early showers will give way to clearing. High: 54-58

Extended Forecast: THURS & FRI: Mostly sunny, but highs in the middle 50s to low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtZYC_0fIvZW4M00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Cool temps under a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday; chilly Thursday morning

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says Wednesday afternoon will see mild and dry conditions, but temperatures will turn chilly on Thursday. The afternoon will consist of a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low- to mid-50s. Temperatures tonight drop into the low-30s, but some areas could see highs in the upper-40s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Cold with wind chills in the 20s overnight ahead of weekend warmup

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says it will be cold heading into Thursday with windy conditions that will make it feel more like winter than spring. There is going to be a bit of a bitter blast Thursday morning as temps in the low-30s will feel like the upper-20s. Temperatures do climb back into the high-40s but will feel like the 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Weather Trivia Wednesday: Severe Weather Awareness Week

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. Your News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologists are here to keep you safe and informed when severe storms are in your neighborhood. On our first Weather Trivia Wednesday, the topic is severe weather safety. All thunderstorms are dangerous. Whether severe or not, they...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy