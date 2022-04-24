ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More clouds than sun this week on Long Island; highs near 63 Monday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Temperatures will remain below average this week on Long Island, including some chances for rain.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says onshore winds will continue into the early week with more clouds than sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AozvP_0fIvZTQB00

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56-60.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers likely. High 61.

Wednesday: Any early showers will give way to clearing. High: 55-60

Extended Forecast: THURS & FRI: Mostly sunny, but highs in the 50s.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Storm Watch Team
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Cold with wind chills in the 20s overnight ahead of weekend warmup

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says it will be cold heading into Thursday with windy conditions that will make it feel more like winter than spring. There is going to be a bit of a bitter blast Thursday morning as temps in the low-30s will feel like the upper-20s. Temperatures do climb back into the high-40s but will feel like the 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Weather Trivia Wednesday: Severe Weather Awareness Week

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. Your News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologists are here to keep you safe and informed when severe storms are in your neighborhood. On our first Weather Trivia Wednesday, the topic is severe weather safety. All thunderstorms are dangerous. Whether severe or not, they...
BRONX, NY
News 12

'There's no excuses.' Pressure of competitive sports taking tolls on well-known athletes

Mental health has been taking a toll on some of the world's best athletes. Two-time Olympic gold snowboarder Chloe Kim will skip the upcoming season for a mental health reset. Her announcements comes less than a year after two of the highest ranked female athletes in the world, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, took a break from their own sports to protect their mental health.
SPORTS
News 12

Mount Vernon to repave pothole-riddled roads

A $9.5 million project is helping Mount Vernon tackle pothole-riddled roads. On Wednesday, the Department of Public Works began paving its first road of the season. Crews were seen milling the road top on North Columbus Avenue to the delight of residents. "I'm ecstatic," said Frank Fraley, Mount Vernon resident.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Study: Nassau, Suffolk among 10 healthiest counties in New York

Nassau and Suffolk counties are among the 10 healthiest counties in New York, according to a study released Wednesday. Nassau ranked first of the state’s 62 counties in “health factors,” which include areas such as health care access and education levels, and fourth in “health outcomes,” which include rates of premature deaths, “poor or fair health” and low birth weights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Long Island Restaurant Week: George Martin the Original and Thom Thom Steak and Seafood

You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Spring Long Island Restaurant Week!. George Martin the Original in Rockville Centre offers their lemon whipped goat cheese and yogurt dip as an appetizer. For entree they have grilled branzino and jumbo shrimp crispy panko crusted fresh mozzarella, and an eight ounce prime flat iron steak. All options on their $42 three-course dinner menu.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
News 12

News 12

69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy