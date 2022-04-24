ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

No. 7 Blazer Softball Drops Series Finale at No. 20 West Florida

By Dominic Tibbetts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fla. (vstateblazers.com) — The No. 7 Valdosta State softball team fell 3-2 in a close battle at No. 20 West Florida, Sunday in the series finale. The Blazers fell to 29-9 on the year and 21-5 in conference play while the Argos improved to 28-12 on the year and 19-7...

