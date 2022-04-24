No. 7 Blazer Softball Drops Series Finale at No. 20 West Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a very big day for some Arnold student-athletes Tuesday. Arnold A.D. and Softball head coach Rick Green overseeing a signing ceremony at midday with 9 Marlins putting their name to athletic scholarship offers. Those 9 playing five different sports. So several different coaches getting up to speak on behalf of their student-athletes. A few hundred family, friends, classmates and coaches on hand to watch it all. Those nine signees, Jordyn Thomas Warren, a beach volleyball player signing with Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Malena Bearden signs a softball offer with coach Thomas and Gulf Coast. Emilia Kelley bound for TCC on a track and cross country scholarship. Chloe Rook will run cross country at the University of West Florida. Emily Djagbore moving on to play Soccer at West Alabama. Braden Masker, one of the all time soccer greats in Bay County history, signing with North Florida, so he’s going D1. Alex Steen headed for D2 basketball at Florida Southern in Lakeland. Jordan White moving on to play football at Concordia, a D3 program in Chicago. And Jhantae Stewart signing with the football program at Miles College, a D2 program in Fairfield, Alabama. Coach Green pointing out this is the largest spring signing class he’s seen in his time as A.D. at Arnold.

