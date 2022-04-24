Tamarack Marketplace opens a new ‘Out of this World’ art exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A new art exhibit opened this weekend at Tamarack Marketplace.

The theme of the new exhibit is “Space: The Fine Art Frontier”. There are different pieces of art including photography, watercolor, oil painting, and handmade works.

Mandy Lash, Gallery Director with Tamarack, said the solar system and star-scape of the Mountain State provide endless amounts of inspiration.

All work seen in the gallery is up for sale. Lash said to contact Tamarack for inquiries on how to purchase a local artist’s work.

