ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

15-year-old shot in drive-by in Broadmoor area Sunday

By Logan Cullop
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot early Sunday afternoon and is in...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTAL

3 injured, 1 critically, in Friday night shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAl/KMSS) – While one man fights for his life, two men are expected to recover after a late Friday night shooting. Shreveport police were called to the 3900 block of Chateau Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found three adult males suffering from gunshot...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
truecrimedaily

Louisiana man gets 4 life sentences for killing girlfriend and 3 children with a hammer

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her niece. In a Friday, April 22 statement, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office announced a judge handed Terrance Leonard four life sentences for pleading guilty to killing 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son, and 9-year-old niece with a hammer in their apartment. He also received a 50-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder of one of Riley’s other daughters.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Law & Crime

4-Year-Old Girl Died Because Grandmother Forced Her to Drink Bottle of Whiskey While Mother Did Nothing to Stop It: Cops

A grandmother allegedly forced a 4-year-old girl to finish a bottle of whiskey while the mother did nothing to stop it. Victim China Record, 4, died at the scene, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday. Her grandmother Roxanne Record, 53, and mother Kadjah Record, 28, were arrested for first-degree murder, officers said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#The Broadmoor#Violent Crime
WWL

Tears flow at vigil for missing children

NEW ORLEANS — It's now been more than 48 hours since three kids went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. They still haven’t been found. Monday evening, friends and family came together for a balloon release near the levee where they were last seen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 men killed in New Orleans shootings identified by coroner

Two men killed in shootings last week in New Orleans have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Teren Bryant, 24, was fatally shot Wednesday in the 2300 block of Allen Street (map) in the 7th Ward, officials said. The shooting was reported to police at 5:27 p.m. Bryant had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Duo arrested after search of alleged drug dealer’s apartment in Louisiana uncovers heroin, pot, meth, cocaine, gun and more

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Numerous complaints led to an investigation into possible drug activity at an apartment complex on South Baptist Rd. Surveillance was subsequently set up at the apartment complex mentioned in these complaints. “Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto, 46 was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, […]
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Two people shot Sunday on Stearns Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting in the 5700 block of Stearns Street on Sunday, April 24, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said one person was transported to a local hospital. Both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to BRPD. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy