15-year-old shot in drive-by in Broadmoor area Sunday

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her niece. In a Friday, April 22 statement, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office announced a judge handed Terrance Leonard four life sentences for pleading guilty to killing 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son, and 9-year-old niece with a hammer in their apartment. He also received a 50-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder of one of Riley’s other daughters.

