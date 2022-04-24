Watch Now: A look into Tally Creative Inc.

Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
Whether between staff or with clients, the team at Tally Creative is all about lifting people and clients up. “I think everyone needs that cheerleader on their side,” said Julie Wright, Tally Creative co-owner and creative director of brand development. “I think our success is that not only do we lift our clients up, but we really try to lift our team up. We are trying to be thought leaders when it comes to company culture.”
Luxury fashion company Lanvin Group has entered into a commercial agreement with Shopify to build a North America digital platform, a press release said. Lanvin, along with Sergio Rossi, will become the first company’s luxury brands on the digital platform. The release noted that the digital platform is powered...
OMNI Integrity has been selected by Three60 Energy to provide full asset integrity lifecycle management software. — OMNI Integrity has secured a 12-month contract to provide full asset integrity lifecycle management software to support Three60 Energy’s UKCS and International Duty Holder assets. The deal also included extension options, OMNI said in a company statement.
Finnish wearable-tech startup Oura Health will be getting a new leader in Tom Hale, Bloomberg wrote Monday (April 25), with the company promising more expansion before its eventual initial public offering (IPO). Hale is the former president of SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global, which he helped to take public in 2018....
Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen both worked on some of the most cutting-edge technology ever created at Amazon, with specific focus on helping to start the company’s cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores. The engineers have now launched their own startup and the first product is a dual showerhead called...
Precision forecasting. Customer-fueled design. Authentic branding. Here's how innovative retail companies can withstand the pressures of the coming years. Throughout 2020, major clothing labels had hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise lying idle in warehouses, with store doors closed and retailers not accepting inventory--or paying invoices. Direct-to-consumer companies saw sales halt, then pick up with a vengeance, right as their supply chains got tangled. Two years into the pandemic, though, some retail companies not only survived, but have grown quickly. The founders of a few have shifted not only their business strategies, but also their mindsets.
“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
The pandemic threw traditional technology implementation cycles out the window for many financial institutions as consumers turned to their digital devices to do all their banking. In the PYMNTS eBook, “Endemic Economics: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened,” NCR President and General Manager Doug Brown says that many executives found a silver lining – realizing they can move faster than they ever thought before while still achieving success.
Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
Between port congestion and geopolitical issues, the state of global shipping seems more uncertain than ever, leaving shippers to strategize in unprecedented waters. In an interview with FreightWaves, Kai Timmermann, the chief operating officer for Prompt, an automation solutions provider for freight forwarders like DSV, Ceva Logistics and Crowley Maritime, describes his outlook on global shipping, the investments that need to be made to fix its operational problems and the solutions currently being proposed.
In the past two years, workplaces have changed dramatically, and so have the skills employers value. However, as a job seeker, it can be challenging to demonstrate your ability to adapt and learn new skills. That's why Salesforce in 2020 introduced the Trailblazer.me profile -- a way for workers and...
Santa Monica-based men's apparel brand Johnnie-O—which markets casual West Coast-style apparel, right down to its surfer logo—has brought on its first institutional investors to help propel its growth. Earlier this week, the brand announced it had secured a $108 million investment from Los Angeles-based Ares Management as well...
Click here to read the full article. Cariuma, which describes itself as a “conscious footwear brand,” was launched in 2018 by cofounders David Python and Fernando Porto. They connected because they shared similar values about sustainable product development while placing a priority on employee wellness.
Cariuma is a certified B Corporation that plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of its classic evergreen styles sold.
When Cariuma partnered with...
Today in B2B payments, BigCommerce acquires BundleB2B, while businesses want to be reimbursed quickly and simply for their insurance claims. Plus, Pakistan’s NIFT and M10 team up on B2B payments, and application programming interfaces (APIs) can help with the changing bill pay needs of businesses. eCommerce platform BigCommerce has...
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Raisin Bank and B2B payment specialist Mondu have joined forces to offer a buy now, pay later service to B2B merchants. “Purchasing on account is the most popular payment method in the B2B sector,” the Frankfurt, Germany-based Raisin said in a news release Wednesday (April 27).
In some cases, Mozart has built the pieces into the stack, while in others it recommends what it considers best-in-class as it has done by selecting Snowflake as the default choice for a data lake on the Mozart platform of tools. As company co-founder Peter Fishman told me, the idea...
— Matt Shaw, former chief people officer at Climate, joined. as the startup’s first chief people officer. Founded in 2015, Seattle-based DroneSeed uses drones to distribute seeds for reforestation. DroneSeed raised $36 million in September from investors including Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management firm offering innovative products and exceptional service across four states and nine submarkets, announces the hiring of Dave Potter, CCAM, CMCA, AMS, as Regional Vice President to oversee PMP's rapidly expanding Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles divisions.
