Bronx apartment conditions force family into homeless shelter

A Bronx mother is speaking out after living in an apartment that she says is falling apart.

Felicia Dunham moved to 865 East 181st Street in 2016 and says the last four years have been a nightmare.

She says every time she showers, she hopes that the ceiling doesn't cave in. Dunham also says the apartment has mold, and an infestation of rodents and bugs.

Dunham tells News 12 she has reached out to building management, who offer quick repairs. Just recently, workers taped cardboard up on her broken ceiling. She also says that her heat has never worked.

Dunham tells News 12 the conditions have become so bad, it is starting to affect their health. She says she and her family have been living in a homeless shelter and plan to vacate the apartment.

News 12 has reached out to the property management company to learn more about the status of the repairs and are waiting to hear back.