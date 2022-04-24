ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

15 migrants, driver injured after chase with Texas deputies

manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifteen migrants and another individual were injured after the truck they were in rolled over following a high-speed chase with Texas deputies on Sunday, according to authorities. A deputy...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

