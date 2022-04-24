ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

15 migrants, driver injured after chase with Texas deputies

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifteen migrants and another individual were injured after the truck they were in rolled over following a high-speed chase with Texas deputies on Sunday, according to authorities. A deputy...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Guns leading cause of child deaths in 2020

With 45,222 firearm deaths, guns were the leading cause of death in children in 2020. The CDC released the information in a letter to the editor in the New England Journal of Medicine and the percentages of have steadily increased over time. The report shows there was a 13.5% increase...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Coast Guard suspends search of 3 missing kids in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for three missing children near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans. Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water Saturday evening just before sunset. “The decision to suspend...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

8 killed in clash at Mexican cement plant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least eight people were killed and 11 injured when competing groups of workers clashed at a cement plant before dawn Wednesday in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, authorities said. The deadly clash to control the cement plant near Tula, Hidalgo caps at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Remains found in Saguache County were placed by loved ones as ‘final resting place’

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Saguache County Sheriff's Office announced the remains found near Saguache County Road 71 in Crestone were identified as human. However, the sheriff's office says the remains were purposely placed there by family members as a final resting place for the deceased. Monday, officials received a call about possible human The post Remains found in Saguache County were placed by loved ones as ‘final resting place’ appeared first on KRDO.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
CBS Miami

12-Year-Old Pompano Beach Student Accused Of Making School Threat

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach middle school student accused of making a school threat has been arrested. The 12-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with making written threats to kill. Earlier that morning, a student at Crystal Lake Middle School learned of the threat and posted the information on social media as a warning about a possible school shooting. The school’s resource deputy investigated and identified the student responsible for making the threat. According to the sheriff’s office, the threat outlined a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people.” The school was searched and no weapons were found. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff’s office said these types of threats are taken seriously, fully investigated, and could result in criminal charges. A threat to kill, to do great bodily injury, or to do a mass shooting, is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
#Ap
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man charged with stealing Chicago ambulance appears in court

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The man charged with stealing an ambulance in Chicago made his first court appearance on Wednesday. A judge set Benjamin Herrington’s bond at $20,000. It is conditioned on Herrington taking prescribed medications for mental health issues. He will be allowed to travel to Missouri, where him mother lives, if he posts […]
CHICAGO, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Added crews making progress on Midwest, Southwest fires

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Beefed up fire crews made major progress on a large prairie fire burning near the Nebraska-Kansas line on Tuesday and lighter winds allowed firefighters to keep flames from advancing significantly at big fires in the Southwest where some rural towns remain under evacuation orders. Stiff...
NEBRASKA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
SAN JOSE, CA

