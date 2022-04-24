15 migrants, driver injured after chase with Texas deputies

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach middle school student accused of making a school threat has been arrested. The 12-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with making written threats to kill. Earlier that morning, a student at Crystal Lake Middle School learned of the threat and posted the information on social media as a warning about a possible school shooting. The school’s resource deputy investigated and identified the student responsible for making the threat. According to the sheriff’s office, the threat outlined a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people.” The school was searched and no weapons were found. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff’s office said these types of threats are taken seriously, fully investigated, and could result in criminal charges. A threat to kill, to do great bodily injury, or to do a mass shooting, is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO