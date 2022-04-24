ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds beat Cardinals 4-1, avoiding series sweep

By Dave Jobe
 3 days ago
Reds rookie pitcher Nick Lodolo pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just one run to help Cincinnati to a 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. The win...

