Reds beat Cardinals 4-1, avoiding series sweep

ST. LOUIS — The second start for Jordan Hicks didn’t last as long as the first, but the reason had nothing to do with how he was pitching. Hicks was hit by a line drive on his right wrist in the second inning on Tuesday night and had to come out of the game after facing three hitters in the third, allowing two doubles and a walk.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO