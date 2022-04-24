ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cole, Rizzo lead Yanks to sweep as fans heckle Guardians

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior. Cole (1-0) struck...

ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Arenado's error helps Mets stun Cards 5-2 with 5 runs in 9th

ST. LOUIS -- — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hustled for an infield single that drove in two pivotal runs, and the New York Mets capitalized on an uncharacteristic error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to rally for five runs with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Syracuse.com

NY Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt blames MLB, ‘bad’ baseballs for players hit by pitches

The New York Mets are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it any more. Yes, the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday. But in the process, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. New York now leads the majors with 18 HBP, and Mets starter Chris Bassitt knows the source of the problem: the baseballs, which he says are “all different.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Hustle Won The Mets A Game Monday Night

The New York Mets had been stifled all night by St. Louis Cardinals pitching on Monday, having not mustered anything against Miles Mikolas or Genesis Cabrera. But in the top of the ninth, things changed very quickly. With the Mets down to their final strike against St. Louis closer Giovanny...
MLB
WDVM 25

Adam Oumiddoch trains hard and fasts for Ramadan

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) – Adam Oumiddoch is just 14, but he’s a basketball player to keep an eye on. “End goal for now is division one college basketball and then if I play good there hopefully I’ll get to the NBA,” Oumiddoch said. “And I will get to the NBA.” Next year, Oumiddoch will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

