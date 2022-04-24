ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An FDA ‘Do Not Use’ warning: Undeclared drugs in pain meds, one drug linked to a death

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Over-the-counter medications sold under the brands Artri and Ortiga could contain undeclared drugs and shouldn’t be used by U.S. consumers, the Food & Drug Administration warned this week.

“FDA urges consumers taking these products to immediately talk to their health care professional (e.g., doctor) to safely discontinue use of the product because suddenly stopping these drugs may be dangerous,” the FDA warning said.

“Suddenly stopping corticosteroids after long-term use or high doses can result in a serious withdrawal syndrome that includes fatigue, nausea, low blood pressure, low blood glucose levels, fever, dizziness, muscle and joint pain, and shortness of breath.”

You can find these products, touted as treating arthritis, muscle pain, osteoporosis and even bone cancer in stores, on eBay, Amazon and other websites.

In January, the agency issued a warning about a hidden drug ingredient in Artri Ajo King . Since then, the FDA claims it’s received adverse event reports about Arti King products that include “liver toxicity and death.”

Here’s what you need to know.

What Artri and Ortiga products are involved?

▪ Artri Ajo King: The FDA says Artri Ajo King contains diclofenac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), that isn’t listed among the ingredients.

“NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines,” the January warning said. “This hidden drug ingredient may also interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of adverse events, particularly when consumers use multiple NSAID-containing products.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azquN_0fIvVk3800
The FDA issued an warning about Artri Ajo King in January. Since then, the agency says liver toxicity and death have been linked to Artri King products. FDA

▪ Artri King: The FDA says Artri King contains diclofenac and dexamethasone.

“Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions,” an FDA warning said. “Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems. When corticosteroids are taken for a prolonged period, or at high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5YIU_0fIvVk3800
A bottle of Artri King FDA

▪ Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey: The FDA says laboratory analysis says diclofenac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7Ace_0fIvVk3800
Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey FDA

▪ Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey (Extra Forte): Diclofenac, dexamethasone, and methocarbamol aren’t listed ingredients, according to the FDA.

Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant that can cause sedation , dizziness, and low blood pressure,” the FDA said. “Methocarbamol can also impair mental and physical abilities to perform certain tasks, such as driving a motor vehicle or operating machinery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaX2b_0fIvVk3800
Ortiga Mas Ajo Rey Extra Forte FDA

What should you do if you experience a problem?

If this or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.

BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Pain patients, doctors worry CDC’s revised opioid prescription guidelines won’t help patients enough

Opioid prescriptions in the U.S. have fallen more than 40 percent over the past decade in response to the opioid overdose and addiction crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has played a role in that by encouraging doctors to prescribe fewer painkillers, but that has made it more difficult for patients with chronic pain to get the medication they need.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
psychologytoday.com

Addressing Legitimate Pain: CDC's New Opioid Guidelines

Opioids are often deemed problematic because of their high addiction potential and devastating overdose rate. The new opioid guidelines aim to balance the necessary use of opioids for patients with severe pain while limiting potential for abuse. The opioid crisis continued despite the 2016 CDC guidelines because many patients in...
HEALTH
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
marthastewart.com

The One Type of Vitamin D That Will Strengthen Your Immune System

Vitamin D is one of the most popular supplements in the United States, and for good reason too: it's known for its ability to contribute to bone strength and heart health, as well as lower your risk for developing an autoimmune disease. But there's a chance you're taking the supplement every day and not reaping all of its benefits. According to a study recently published in Frontiers in Immunology, D3 is more effective at elevating vitamin D levels in the bloodstream than D2. What's more, only D3 helps enable a critical immune system response to bacterial and viral infections.
HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
