Fans predict bad omen after Nuggets spectator taunts Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry

By Grant Marek
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QE05R_0fIvVTzf00
Despite everything seemingly going the Denver Nuggets way, one Denver fan dared to tempt fate as Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry looked on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver. (ESPN)

The Golden State Warriors easily had their worst half of the postseason on Sunday in Denver, taking an 11-point deficit into the break of a closeout game against the Nuggets.

Stephen Curry was just 3-for-10 in the first half (and 1-for-6 from deep), and the Nuggets took advantage, carried by presumptive NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's 22 points. They also got an unexpected lift from Bones Hyland, who hit three straight deep 3-pointers in an emphatic second quarter for Denver.

And despite everything seemingly going the Nuggets' way, one Denver fan dared to tempt fate.

With the Dubs trailing 63-52 in the closing seconds of the second quarter, Curry drove to the basket, had the ball stripped by Aaron Gordon, and threw his hands in the air, pleading with the officials for a foul call.

The camera then panned to a fan sitting behind the Warriors basket who could be seen miming crying and rubbing his eyes while Curry looked exactly in his direction.

Fans immediately picked up on fake crying guy, and pointed to his actions being a potential omen for the luckless Nuggets, who are already without their second- and third-best players.

"This is the exact moment the Nuggets season ended. Calling it now," tweeted one fan.

"This fan messed up," another added.

Curry almost brought the omen to fruition. He turned it on big time in the second half, hitting 7-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-5 from three. After scoring just 10 in the first half, he pumped out 23 points in the second half as the game went down to the final minute before the Nuggets eked things out, 126-121. The win, the Nuggets' first in the playoffs, brought the series to 3-1 Golden State.

The Dubs get their second shot at closing out the series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. back home in San Francisco.

