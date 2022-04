GOP candidates for Georgia governor will debate Sunday (WSB-TV)

Georgia voters on Sunday night get their first chance to compare the Republican candidates for governor side-by-side.

WSB-TV hosts the first televised debate of the leading GOP contenders ahead of the primary next month. You can hear the debate live at 7 p.m. on WSB Radio (750AM/95.5FM).

The two invited candidates are current governor Brian Kemp and former U.S. Senator David Perdue.

©2022 Cox Media Group