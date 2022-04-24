ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

Group hits Groveport trails to improve health

By Austin Martin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDG0L_0fIvU1iR00

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Runners and walkers alike took advantage of the summer-like weather over the weekend in Groveport to test their endurance.

The Silver Souls Run/Walk was held at Three Creeks Metro Park on Sunday with the option to run or walk a 5km, 10km, or 15km race.

Columbus hosts college all-star basketball game

Silver Souls is a group started by Richelle Ginn to honor her grandmother who passed away due to what she says was a preventable condition.

“I want to get as many people healthy as possible,” said Ginn.

Ginn’s group started with just her and has grown into a group of 15 who get together for some cardio.

$25,000 reward on offer for information on woman missing for 21 years

Those in Silver Souls say the group setting makes it all worth it.

“Your sisters push you; they pass you hey, high five you, you’re halfway there,” said one runner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
97.9 WGRD

Plan on Going to Cedar Point This Year? Leave Cash At Home

If you are planning a trip to Cedar Point this season, make sure you have your debit or credit card with you because they are no longer accepting cash. There are a few places in this world that I call my happy place and those are being in a treestand, fishing with my son, and going to Cedar Point.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Groveport, OH
Groveport, OH
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Train derails in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — No injuries are reported after a train derailed Saturday in Canal Winchester. According to the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office, the derailment happened on Gender Road south of U.S. 33. The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the general public from the derailment. The derailment is under investigation by railroad […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rosco’s Market hit by alleged jewelry thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry and lighters at a store on Sullivant Avenue. The woman took advantage of the store owner’s distraction with a delivery driver to allegedly pocket jewelry and lighters, before she ran out of Rosco’s Market, 2500 Sullivant Ave., […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio refuse officers find puppy under trash in dumpster

An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Group#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
WLWT 5

Puppy found buried by trash inside Ohio dumpster has been adopted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A dog who was rescued in Columbus last week after a refuse operator found him inside a dumpster has been adopted. The Columbus Department of Public Service posted a tweet saying the refuse operator was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side of the city when they noticed a puppy in the dumpster struggling to get out from under the trash.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in east Columbus overnight.   According to police, at about 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Rainbow Park on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Five kids from UA elementary school hospitalized after eating ‘non-school food’

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five students at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to the hospital Friday after eating a “non-school food” item at lunch. A message from Upper Arlington Schools Superintendent Paul Imhoff to parents said the children at Windmere Elementary School became ill after sharing the “non-school food” item during lunch. The scare happened […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal motorcycle crash on Olentangy River Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. According to a CPD dispatcher, a call was received at 1:45 p.m. on a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and West Dodridge Street going south. Police confirmed one person was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLKY.com

Kroger piloting new belted self-checkout option in Ohio

Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane at more than 40 stores. For now, it'll only be in the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues to feature a touch screen register with a scanner. "Kroger is...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at north Columbus barbershop leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus.   According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard. Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Joe Albert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy