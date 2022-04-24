Group hits Groveport trails to improve health
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Runners and walkers alike took advantage of the summer-like weather over the weekend in Groveport to test their endurance.
The Silver Souls Run/Walk was held at Three Creeks Metro Park on Sunday with the option to run or walk a 5km, 10km, or 15km race.Columbus hosts college all-star basketball game
Silver Souls is a group started by Richelle Ginn to honor her grandmother who passed away due to what she says was a preventable condition.
“I want to get as many people healthy as possible,” said Ginn.
Ginn’s group started with just her and has grown into a group of 15 who get together for some cardio.$25,000 reward on offer for information on woman missing for 21 years
Those in Silver Souls say the group setting makes it all worth it.
"Your sisters push you; they pass you hey, high five you, you're halfway there," said one runner.
